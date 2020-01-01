David Teoh, boss of TPG billionaire, after a difficult year

Loading...

TPG implemented their mobile network plans in January 2019, blaming the government’s ban on providing equipment for 5G networks to Huawei and, alongside Vodafone, said the deal will improve competition by allowing them to better fight against the two major telecommunications providers.

No judgment has yet been rendered on this case and, for this reason, it seems unlikely that 2020 will calm down for Teoh, who has passed through a difficult and professional year.

I am a fairly private person and it came out in the open … so be it.

David Teoh, Executive Chairman of TPG.

"We have contributed a lot in the telecommunications sector. We have told our whole truth (in court). I am a fairly private person and this has been revealed openly … so be it", said Teoh.

Teoh does everything possible to remain discreet. He is well known in the media and the telecommunications industry for his refusal to be photographed, including excluding a photo of himself and Vodafone Australia boss Inaki Berroeta shaking hands after the Announcement of the company agreement. These types of photos are required for large mergers. But TPG is not your typical $ 6.4 billion company, having sent a single press release in 2019 and having no public relations employee.

When Teoh was forced to appear in court in September, the media had a great time, with new photos of the telecommunications boss entering the building of the Commonwealth courthouse Owen Dixon in Melbourne, splashed in the newspapers. and his moment on the stand was analyzed in depth.

This included revealing revelations that Teoh's business plans, even for billion dollar decisions, are rarely written but rather kept in mind or presented to the board of directors. in short one page documents and Excel spreadsheets.

However, when he gave a rare interview to the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age after the company's annual general meeting in early December at KPMG's Barangaroo offices, Teoh was in good spirits. It had been a quiet meeting with few questions from a generally frank group of shareholders and those who had lined up to meet with him after formalities were brought up.

"I think what we have done really benefits the telecommunications industry and especially the consumer," he said. "I think we have done a lot to change this in order to make the market more competitive, so I hope that (if) the merger were to occur, the competitiveness of the telecommunications industry would continue."

Despite its stoic response, the 2019 brass band clearly angered the telecommunications company's longtime management team, who are staunch supporters of their leader. TPG general counsel Tony Moffat reprimanded media coverage at the AGM, saying that she had "thought negatively" about the company.

Teoh agreed with Moffat's view, saying that it is "somewhat regrettable that many things that were important" were in camera or, in his opinion, not represented in the news.

& # 39; sensitive & # 39;

"But the pen is not in our hands," he said, jokingly adding, "We can't win, can we?"

When it comes to predicting a potential outcome of the case, he is even more circumspect, claiming that the issue is "sensitive" and refuses to comment.

One of the things he's struggling to talk about is the outcome of the merger, and there are likely many reasons for that, including the fact that the judgment has yet to be rendered, and in general , leaders do not like to appear to be pressuring judges or talking wrongly about what might happen next.

It is clear however that although he owns around a third of the shares of TPG himself, this deal is more than a matter of money for the telecommunications boss. It is also about inheriting and improving the industry in which he has been involved for so long.

"I started when I arrived in this country (in 1986 from Malaysia) and I had to make a living like any other migrant in Australia," he says. He started selling computer parts, such as motherboards and hard drives with his wife, and today his family is still a big part of the business, with his son Shane sitting on the table. .

"At that time we were selling parts, they were all of excellent quality and with good service (and) aggressive prices. We were lucky at that time, there were no not a lot of good companies in the area so … ballooning so fast, "he says.

"When I think about it, at that time, I couldn't imagine how it could grow so quickly," he says. "My wife and I started with US $ 2,000 ($ 2,890). It was a fun time."

But is it still fun? Teoh stops on this question.

The bottom line is that the merger would benefit the Australian telecommunications industry.

He says the market is now "more competitive", pointing out that the national broadband network is one of the reasons why it has become congested, and says it was difficult when Telstra was a monopoly provider .

NBN Co, which ends its rollout in 2020, has radically changed what it means to operate a telecommunications business by acting as a wholesaler and has forced many service providers to seek other revenue – such as high 5G speed.

Vodafone revealed on Monday that it had chosen Nokia as the supplier of 5G kits, with customers to be connected in 2020, but the phone company is significantly behind Optus and Telstra in its rollout.

At this point in technology, timing is everything. TPG and Vodafone were both hoping that a decision on their merger would be made by the end of 2019, but they now have to wait until February, when a judgment is expected. Legal sources and telecom operators expect the merger to be sanctioned, but nothing is certain.

It is also unclear what Teoh's plan for TPG is if the decision was not in their favor.

"The bottom line is that the merger would benefit the Australian telecommunications industry, I think it would make the group more competitive," he said.

"So, I still believe in that, I don't want to think otherwise."

Jennifer Duke is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

