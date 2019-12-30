David Braley Named Officer of the Order of Canada

Loading...

David Braley has received one of Canada's highest honors.

The owner of the B.C. Lions and a legendary builder and chief of the CFL were named officers of the Order of Canada.

The Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honorable Julie Payette, said that the Hamilton native is recognized "for his contribution to the CFL and for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic leadership in his community".

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie praised Braley, who also owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts. He was previously President of the CFL and Acting Commissioner.

"This honor recognizes the enormous role David has played in our league, leading him through difficult times and being an integral part of some of his greatest triumphs," said Ambrosie.

"And in this way, it also recognizes the important role that the CFL itself and the Gray Cup play in the lives of Canadians and in the culture of Canada." It is with pride and gratitude that I congratulate David on behalf of his fellow governors of the league and the entire CFL. "

Braley is also a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame and the McMaster Sports Hall of Fame.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada pays tribute to those "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities".

Almost 7,500 people from all sectors of society have been invested in the Order of Canada.