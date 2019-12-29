Dauphin Mann has been missing since the second day of Christmas: RCMP – Winnipeg

From Global News
Published on December 29, 2019
Dauphin RCMP is looking for a 41-year-old man who has not been seen since Boxing Day.
Robert Gilbert Genaille left home around 9 a.m. and was probably taken to the grocery store, as RCMP said. He was reported missing shortly before midnight.
He could still be in Dauphin or Brandon, says RCMP.
RCMP describes Genaille as five feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Most recently, he was seen in a gray-green, voluminous winter jacket, black winter boots, and possibly a hood and mittens.
The police asked everyone with information to call Dauphin RCMP or Crime Stopper.
