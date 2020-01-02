Data 2020 Outlook Part I: The default hybrid era begins

Loading...

Last week, Big on Data's brother, Andrew Brust, delivered an encyclopedic summary of what data technology and analysis providers predict for next year. Now it is our turn to resume where he left it, and we will go deeper behind the headlines and highlight several sleeping issues that will boost the data and analysis agenda in the next year.

We have much to talk about, and because of that, our annual anticipation publication will appear in two parts. Today, we are seeing how the cloud computing dialogue will begin to change this year. Tomorrow, we will shift our attention to a couple of emerging problems that will shape and restrict data and analysis: the search to make AI explainable and an emerging debate on a database of data management on database merits specialized multimodel.

The generational change in back office systems is the next phase in cloud adoption

As shown in the diagram, we have traced the stages of modern cloud adoption, from its adoption by developers in the early days, to the Cambrian explosion of mobile applications (and the need for a place to implement them) after opening the iPhone AppStore in 2008. Today, companies are opportunistically adopting specialized analysis, artificial intelligence and SaaS applications. What is the following? Organizations are looking over the shoulder at the next important turning point for core business applications.

Make no mistake about it, the transition to the cloud will be as damaging to the backend business systems as the previous period before Y2K (which put most of these systems). The trigger is that SAP and other business system providers have started countdown clocks until the end of their useful life in these applications of the 1990s. The news not only came out suddenly last year. SAP announced the EOL support of the year 2025 for ECC, the generation of the ERP system that went back to R / 3, in 2014. But the change of the new decade and a difficult deadline of just five years off has a way of concentrating the mind.

In general, these are the latest applications that companies want to touch due to the risk of interruption, similar to pain without profit. It is not surprising that in the last 20 years, applications aimed at important problems such as customer retention or cybersecurity have been higher on the priority list.

Not all EOL ads are necessarily forcing marches to the cloud. But the next decision point is driving many companies to confront the question of whether their central back-end transaction systems belong to the cloud.

The implementation in the cloud will not be a binary decision

What is the charm of the cloud? In our conversations with companies, we discover that there is clearly an appetite for operational simplicity, flexibility, agility and the rapid benefit time that native cloud implementation can provide.

We have characterized the problem as an egg and chicken scenario: companies expect their IT organizations to provide services as quickly and efficiently as cloud providers, while IT organizations struggling to keep the lights on are looking for Secret sauce that can help them be as efficient and responsive as cloud providers.

And that is where the choice between continuing the implementation in the facilities, moving to a public cloud or adopting a private or hybrid cloud route becomes the problem. The choice depends on the role that the organization wants IT and / or the cloud provider to play in the administration and execution of the systems, and where the data and applications must physically reside.

The explosive growth of the public cloud attests to its viability for many cases of business use. But for many organizations, there may be limits as to whether they can or are willing to trust their back-office systems to the public cloud. The use of the public cloud could be appropriate only under certain conditions. Or, in many cases, the public cloud may not be practical. For example, emerging data sovereignty laws are increasingly restricting where data can be physically stored. Given that the most expansive cloud network "only" covers 55 regions today, that means that only a minority of the almost 200 independent countries in the world have public cloud data centers located within their territory. That will be an obstacle for countries that require data to be stored within their borders.

As the need is the mother of the invention, there is a good reason why 2019 was the year in which each major cloud provider announced its hybrid strategies. The need was the need for convenience in the cloud; The invention was the appearance of Kubernetes, which, as Andrew pointed out, has made mobility possible in the cloud because it provides the scaffolding to make all these containers come alive.

A hybrid cloud size does not fit all

The important thing is that there is no single form of hybrid cloud. A good reason for differentiation is the issue of single cloud strategy versus multiple cloud strategy. In most cases, companies are multi-cloud, not by strategy, but by default. Just as most companies often have one of the things scattered in their IT portfolios, the same scenario is already repeated with the cloud. Most will use different clouds, with most of the time, decisions will be made at the level of business unit or department. And the choice to officially commit to a single cloud or coverage bets in several clouds is an important factor that will drive the choice of which hybrid cloud platform (s) to adopt.

Amazon and Oracle's hybrid offerings generally involve the cloud provider dropping its own hardware into its data center and managing it. There are OEM approaches that use third-party certified hardware, and then there are the software-centric approaches of Google and Microsoft, where your IT department or a third-party consulting firm manages the administration. Then there is IBM, which made a $ 34 billion bet on Red Hat Open Shift, which is supposed to be independent of the cloud, in addition to other hyperconvergent infrastructure provider approaches such as Dell, HPE and Nutanix.

With this heterogeneous variety of public, private and hybrid cloud options, what is the main thread? It is the operational simplicity of the cloud control plane, where resources are virtualized in generic building blocks and sorted on demand to deliver the computation. It is the plane of control in the cloud that companies demand and that will change the IT decision making.

Enter the hybrid default

Let's cut for the healthy. In the 2020s, we hope that the process of making system implementation decisions will begin to reverse.

Excluding those "cloud-born" applications, such as mobile devices or IoT, so far the central assumption for implementing business systems is that they would run on the premises. Then the question would arise as to whether cloud implementation would be feasible and, if so, cloud implementation would have to be justified.

But with companies facing bifurcations along the way with respect to their central back-end systems, decision making will change. Instead, the initial assumption for new or updated applications will be the operational simplicity of the cloud implementation. We do not expect 100% of all data and applications to be transferred to the cloud, but again, as noted, the starting point will change.

The first step will be to choose where and how to use the native cloud implementation based on whether the data should remain on the premises or not. Thanks to the growing variety of hybrid cloud options, the choice of cloud deployment will not be binary. For discussion purposes, we refer to "hybrid" as the superset of public and / or private cloud implementation.

So, the next decision point will be how to manage it: what role will IT play and what role do you expect cloud providers to play? Will the cloud technology provider take all the reins of administration or simply supply the technology? Or will there be any intermediate option? Or the company will follow the traditional route of local implementation, where it seeks, implements and manages the complete works.

Here is the auction. In the 2020s, we believe that traditional local implementation, not in the cloud, will require justification. Welcome to the new world of Hybrid Default.