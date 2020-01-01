Darren Collison can retire to join the Lakers or Clippers

Loading...

Darren Collison turned out to be the kind of experienced point guard that potential competitors would like to sign on the free agent market this summer. Instead, Pacers and Kings' former security guard decided to retire before the free agency started, which shocked many because he wanted to focus on his beliefs and volunteer work.

As the NBA trading deadline approaches and top teams look for upgrades, Collison apparently felt the need to play again. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the UCLA product wants to return to the league less than a year after he was appointed if he should play for one of the two L.A. teams after the deadline.

Story submitted to ESPN: After a breathtaking resignation before being released, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering returning to the NBA in February with the Lakers and Clippers as his two favorite destinations.

Of the two LA teams, the Lakers have the greatest need for Point Guard and Collison's skills as a shooter without a ball as a career employee. 39.4 percent. Three-point shooters would be a huge increase for this Lakers squad. Collison would be an upgrade from Rondo Raion, and his match with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is much better than that of Rondo because it can keep the ground clear.

The Clippers don't need Collison so badly, but they would certainly like to add him to their list. You could use point guard depth and shooting, like most top teams, since Patrick Beverley carries an enormous burden for them. In any case, it is certainly an interesting option for both teams to think about how they can strengthen their respective ranks as we approach the deadline.

