Danse Macabre is not for the meek – The Reporter

Like rainbows and unicorns? Was Glinda, the good witch of the north, your favorite character in the Wizard of Oz?

You could avoid downtown Vallejo on January 23.

However, if black is your favorite color and likes "dark and mysterious", the Danse Macabre Ball could be an ingenious option.

Irma Harris brings "a gothic dance experience" to the Empress Theater for "a night of self-expression that connects a world of diverse identities through dance, fashion and community."

Known on Twitter as Lady Lurid La Gothrina, Harris says the event is "a great opportunity to bring to light the only Gothic or others who hide inside."

It is the first event "of this type" in Vallejo, Harris adds, choosing "Danse Macabre" because "it is an artistic genre of the late Middle Ages (also called" Dance of Death "), or the universality of death. importance in life, the Danse Macabre unites us all. "

Beyond those who enjoy everything that is "dark and mysterious," Harris said the presentation is "also for people who find intrigue in things that logic cannot explain, and often make us question what is real. It is also for those who appreciate a fantasy world. "

Harris said he contacted local groups "not only to increase the distinctive character of the audience but also to help bring the community together."

As a volunteer at the Empress for several events, Vallejoan, three, said he hopes the "Macabro Dance" will raise awareness to the 108-year-old local, calling him "this jewel in our city." It is also a perfect combination, since throughout its history it has united a variety of people and entertainment. "

"Dance Macabre" is a golden opportunity for people to dress, Harris added, "and show that outfit or disguise that expresses their inner being and makes them feel as special as the individual they are. It is also an opportunity to dance freely. with the best music of the last century. As usually happens in Goth clubs, people can dance freely alone or together. ”

The night includes post-punk, industrial and darkwave offered by Owen Owington Owensford, a national tour DJ. Also films of George Melies, the "first wizard of the cinema" will be screened.

Gothic music "is as diverse as the Goths themselves," said Harris.

If all goes well, the promoter said she hopes the Danse Macabre will become a regular event.

Danse Macabre Ball is Thursday, January 23 at 8 p.m., Empress Theater, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo. For more information, visit businessstheatre.org. .