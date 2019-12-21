Daniel Bryan, The Miz Team

Loading...

Before that at the best and worst smackdown on Friday night: I had a week off and the angels sang. Otis also got a ham for Christmas and felt bad about it. HOW HE SHOULD.

Here's the best and worst of WWE Friday Night Smackdown for December 20, 2019.

Best of all: the It pair

This week's show starts with a very good Daniel Bryan promo about the "Daniel Bryan brand" that will take over his life. His daughter cried when she saw him because she had never seen him without the Jim Henson aesthetic and how she looked in the mirror in his actual face reminded him to stay hungry because he wasn't always a top guy. He used to sit at the bottom of the company – a 0:10 record and an early elimination while The Miz scrutinized him in the embarrassingly assy game show version of NXT – and had to work, scratch and scratch everything he got. This has brought him to the top once and it can bring him back to the top. Really good stuff.

There are of course a few drawbacks:

The explanation for "Where did Daniel Bryan go when The Fiend & # 39; tore out all of his hair"? " Was: "I don't know either!" do not follow. Especially when it comes to something as simple as "age got a haircut". Did your story need a supernatural mystery if you didn't use it for anything?

It's a promo parade to host a tag team main event that you've seen in approximately 999 of the series' 1,060 episodes. Fish have to swim, birds have to fly, smackdown has to make some interruptions so that people can have a tag team match an hour and 20 minutes later.

They really don't care if the characters and their motivations remain consistent or if they remember anything that ever happened to them. This is Daniel Bryan's key to Miz, and it's a shame that Miz says, "He's got my FAMILY involved, now I want the UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP" and is interrupted by someone like "No, it's me who wants the universal championship! “Really lazy. When Miz showed Bryan how he had no idea how it felt when a crazy supernatural WWE heel monster terrorized his family, I wanted Bryan to say, "Um, remember the time when Kane tried to make a horror movie – To commit murder of me and my wife at Raw?

The main event is fun, but there isn't much here. Daniel Bryan and Miz form a great tag team. I liked the picture of Bryan running the knee by jumping over the four. The post-match fiend stuff is also a good thing, because now you essentially have the WWE's biggest blood rivals, who put their differences aside, to help a Marvel team-up against the invulnerable shadow clown and the enterprising friends of his passive-aggressive Deny children. Maybe Bryan Brie can bring Bella back to counteract the athleticism and acting skills of a smelly buzzard doll in a cardboard box.

However, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin are about as threatening as a box of puppies. I'm surprised they didn't tie Bryan to the ring post and poured goat food over him. What would it be, cans anyway? If they wanted to bring Miz together with short-haired Daniel Bryan, they should have brought Ziggler together with Jacob Novak.

Best / worst: Holiday Rose

♫ oooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh ♫

To give you an idea of ​​where WWE creatives are right now, the most coherent and complete story in the Smackdown Secret Santa series is on Friday night. Last week, Otis from Heavy Machinery tried to give Sami Zayn a Christmas ham as his secret Christmas gift, and Zayn pulled him over. Much like Daniel Bryan was an eye-catcher for not wanting to throw trash everywhere, Sami Zayn is an eye-catcher for taking care of animal welfare. If someone wrapped a Christmas ham and handed it to me in the hallway at work, I would probably try to get my threatening Japanese and Swiss friends to kick their asses too.

The more general point, however, is that Otis is what the French call Les Incompétents and don't know better and his heart was in the right place so Sami was an idiot because he didn't just accept the gift and I didn't know throw it in the trash or throw it in the hospitality or give it to a needy family or whatever. This week we learn that the person who brought OTIS to Santa Claus is Mandy Rose, the woman he has been chasing for several months. Because it's Christmas, she gives HIM a Christmas ham and a kiss on the cheek.

Otis:

In the Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Heavy Machinery and the supposed comedy team The Revival, there is even ham continuity because Otis brings the ham to the ring to keep it safe. Les Incompétents again. The ham is destroyed, giving us the funny image of the world's fattest man looking lonely, clutching a defeated Christmas ham as he strolls down a hallway in his underpants. He apologizes to Mandy for killing the pig a second time and again because she forgave him for Christmas. He gets a hug from her, which he surprisingly doesn't sell by vibrating everywhere and screaming OHYEAHHHHH and accidentally making her sweat. It's your average boy meets girl, boy stalks girl, girl chooses to be nice for the holidays, girl gets a slim story.

Worst of all: Hang up the DJ

The main problem with The Miracle at 34th Street Fight is what happens after The Revival rightly speaks out about the fact that they spend their lives becoming the best tag team in the world, then at the mercy of an increasingly senile exposing 74-year-old to his old man who hates tag team wrestling. You'd be better off than guys who have Icy Hot on their balls! Dash Wilder fall down, let's go! This is the kind of promo that would actually bring them some warmth or traction or support a few years ago.

Instead, Elias shows up and sings them a song about how boring they are who suck because they want to wrestle wrestling matches. I have to say, between this piece and last week's song about how Bayley looks like a man and wants to have a threesome with him, Elias turns into one of the worst characters in the company. It's like Vince suddenly starts writing songs himself and realizes that he has a man who can sing them. I can't wait for Elias to sing next week about how badly Sonya Deville breathes and if she's going out with him.

Closer to the worst than best: The good tip

As for Bayley and Sasha Banks, Fox eagerly pushes their story forward, declaring that the blonde white Republican who loves the troops is the heroine and must maintain her dominance over the Hispanic champion and her best black friend. "Lacey Evans should be the baby face" is one of the strangest calls she has to make here at the end of a year if she does nothing, is unintentionally (?) Biased and joins forces with Baron Corbin. I think Face Lacey (Facey) could have worked if you packaged her directly as a damn marine mother, but you have to do the job to get her from one to the other. Not only can she be a crappy person for 363 days, say a few mean things about her heels on day 364, and look forward to her on 365.

We start with Bayley winning "a game", Dana Brooke, whose current character appears to be Batista's girlfriend and Elias girlfriend, but not really. Bayley and Sasha "open bad mouth" until Lacey parries, and Sasha has to pretend that Lacey describes her as a "legitimate loser".

This leads to Lacey vs. Sasha, what ends in a double count – what is it, a raw tag team championship game? – and quickly passes into Lacey, who attacks Sasha wildly because she has mocked her daughter in the front row. Someone in the WWE really got a bargain for "You made my FAMILY do it and now you've gone too far" and can't get enough. This is a company where people routinely hospitalize, kidnap, and even murder each other to pursue shiny cummerbunds, and that's all good, but if you say, "I think your kid is stupid," they bring You on death row. You can see how important the game is because they don't even react or look at the referee when they get the double count.

WWE Smackdown

I'm a fan of wrestlers who mock fans, especially kids, but I'm also aware that this is a repeat of one of the greatest moments of organic fan interaction in wrestling history: Sasha Banks, the Izzy at NXT TakeOver: Respect to Cry brings. It was unforgettable magic. That was fine. I probably would have liked it more if it hadn't made me so homesick for the kind of wrestling show with a soul that I like.

Sheamus will still be coming back soon unless he's stuck in Aleister Black's house and needs someone to let him out

As Sheamus returns to his old look, Daniel Bryan returns to his old look, CM Punk works again with WWE, John Morrison returns, a major event for The Miz, and rumors about John Cena, who plays a significant role in WrestleMania, it starts to look a lot like 2011. Do we adjust to an angle at which KUSHIDA accidentally resets the timeline?

I would … um, I would participate.

This episode too

Carmella crushes Sonya Deville in about 90 seconds. Sonya really deserved better. Can you just exchange them for NXT or something? Shayna Baszler could use an MMA fighter backup with personality and the ability to actually wrestle matches without falling apart completely. Jessamyn Duke's strikes currently look as bad as if they had been recruited by the Dark Order.

Playing Carmella and New Day Double Dutch was cute though.

New Day continues to dominate with a solid, fun, but brutally predictable Tag Team win over Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

On the plus side, it's good that they remember how good and important Kofi Kingston should be and put him in the spotlight as his team's top star and killer weapon. On the other hand, it's damn loud that the Intercontinental Champion, a man so unique in wrestling that you call him Superman, and the former heart and soul of NXT are random jobbers you send out to join Baron Corbin losing matches and Dolph Ziggler are busy. If Smackdown had a paragraph that actually kicked people's ass and wasn't helplessly cowardly all the time, they wouldn't know what to do with it. That is probably why Brock Lesnar was released after less than a month.

I really hope that WWE will find out a few things for the new year and change course. I don't care if it's a bad rate at this point, as long as it's different.

Best: Top 10 comments of the week

The real bird man

We'll find out that Bray brought Miz as a secret Santa and gave his daughter a doll and that's all a huge misunderstanding

Instead, Braun should have asked Nicholas to meet him

AddMayne

* Corey's phone goes out *

Text by: Renee Ambrose

"So you have any opinions about how Carmella will do in this match, right?"

Corey: OH MY GOD LEAVE ME ALONE

troi

I never expected Miz to get Daniel Bryan's hot day

Taylor Swish

The Revival are obviously agnostic festival celebrants who make fun of grievances.

Dave M J

Cesaro Threat Level

Mr. bliss

It is a Christmas miracle! My dog, who hasn't run since Sunday, has just got up and left the room after Sonya got unemployed again.

Freeway Knight

Well, in Whoville, Otis & # 39; Caterpillar grew three times that day …

brocky

I want Lacey's daughter to come out like Sasha

Baron von Raschke

Man … Kofi is really good. You should set it up for a run with the universal title.

WWE Smackdown

A light hits the dark on the gray

That was & # 39; s for the best and worst Friday night smackdown this week. Fox will definitely buy WWE and we WISH that it will happen on the days of a Friday Night Smackdown run by WWE. Or Disney will buy it and Stephanie McMahon will technically be a Disney princess.

Leave a comment below to let us know what you think of the show. PLEASE let us know these reviews and we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! You are valued and I hope the rest of the season is good for you. Until next week!

