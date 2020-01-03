Danger of smoke forces sports equipment to change in Canberra, W-League, WNBL and Canberra International being affected

Loading...

Lauren Jackson, the female basketball manager from Australia, announced the decision to cancel the WNBL match due to air quality.

The Capitals of Canberra have consulted with officials at AIS Arena, the league, opponents of Perth Lynx and have taken into account the current ACT health warning after heavy smoke has blanketed the city this week.

Canberra experiences poor air quality due to smoke from bush fires.Credit: Megan Dingwall

With more smoke expected and warm conditions forecast for Sunday, ACT health officials have asked residents to avoid physical activity outside. The Capitals are reported to have canceled training on certain days of the week due to smoke.

The Canberra Capitals were expected to play the Perth Lynx at the AIS Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. local time, and the league has yet to decide whether the game will be played at a later date.

Loading

Both teams are looking for finals and the Capitals are chasing Southside Flyers and Melbourne Boomers for first place, so play may be required to finalize ranking positions.

"Further discussions between the WNBL and the respective teams will determine a solution on the most just and equitable date to replay the match if the teams and the league deem it necessary," said the WNBL statement.

The Boomers will be playing against the University of Sydney Flames at Brydens Stadium on Sunday evening and this match should play out like the other games on this round.

Jackson said the Capitals had no choice but to cancel the game.

Loading

"We understand that it is disappointing to have had to cancel the match, but after several discussions with both clubs and the league, the decision was the most appropriate and secure solution," said Jackson .

A global air quality index recently ranked Canberra's air quality as the worst of all major cities in the world, having reached dangerous levels more than 20 times on Wednesday.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said his organization receives daily updates from experts and local authorities.

"We know how important the tournament is to players preparing to play at the Australian Open and the decision to move the tournament from Canberra to Bendigo has been made to ensure that They can still participate, "said Tiley.

"We will continue to monitor the situation across the country and ensure we have the most accurate information to make decisions about the game."

ACT Tennis CEO Kim Kachel added, "The health of players, supporters, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our highest priority at all times."

Dominic Bossi is a football reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

Most seen in sport

Loading