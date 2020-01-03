DAMD & # 39; s Suzuki Jimny & # 39; Dronco & # 39; and & # 39; The Roots & # 39; pay homage to the original Ford Bronco, Jimny

Loading...

The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny has been around for more than a year now, but there is still sufficient alignment potential in the small off-roader.

With the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon around the corner, you can be sure that the Jimny will be one of the most popular models at aftermarket companies. Mind you, Suzuki itself will show the Jimny Marine Style, a cool concept for anglers.

The people at DAMD will bring not one but two new body kits for the Jimny that pay tribute to iconic off-roaders from the past: the first-generation Ford Bronco and the original Suzuki Jimny from the 70s.

Probably so named to prevent trademark infringement, the Jimny "Dronco" is inspired by the Ford Bronco from the 60s and that is clearly visible in the color scheme. The modified Jimny combines a light blue body with a cream-colored roof, grille, steel bumpers, wheels and ladder.

Modifications also include chrome strips along the sides of the car, "Dronco" badges on the front fenders and an exhaust. DAMD says the interior also has changes, but these will be revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

The second Jimny bodykit is called & # 39; The Roots & # 39; and is a tribute to the first generation Suzuki Jimny LJ10 that was launched in 1970. It has a very similar grille to the classic off-roader (with Safari letters instead of Suzuki), vintage yellow paint combined with cream-colored steel front bumper and roof, as well as black steel wheels.

We can also see a checkered upholstery in retro style, but that is about everything DAMD wants to show from the interior. The tuner says that both bodykits are currently under development and will be released later this year.

