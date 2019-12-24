Dallas Mavericks Holiday wish list: Come back, Luka

Loading...

Boy, this Luka Doncic is really good, isn't it? The Dallas Mavericks should be a potential playoff squad this season, but thanks to Doncic, who became one of the best basketball players in the world in his second year in the league, the team is currently between 19 and 10, making it fifth in the West conference ,

In recent games, however, Doncic has suffered an ankle sprain that he had suffered against the Miami Heat 10 days ago. As you can imagine, the team's wish list puts a focus on getting the team on the floor again.

# 1: make Luka Doncic healthy

Doncic was the main reason for the success of this team. He is a legitimate MVP candidate and with him at the helm of this team, Dallas has serious aspirations to become a candidate for the Western Conference in the future. However, we have not seen him since he injured his ankle on December 14th.

The Mavs are 2-3 this time and it sounds like Doncic might be able to return earlier than expected – initial reports showed he could be out for a few weeks, but he's already practicing with the team. It goes without saying, but a healthy Luka Doncic changes everything for Dallas, and if the franchise had a Christmas wish on everything, it would bring him back and better than ever. (The concept that Doncic is better than ever is obviously terrifying.)

# 2: Kristaps Porzing continues to play like Doncic

In essentially five games without Doncic, Porzingis averaged 22.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He had an average of 17 points and nine board games without him, and the only reason he didn't have five 20-10 games in a row is because Porzingis scored 19 points against Toronto on Sunday.

The outsiders gave Porzingis a top contract without him ever speaking in their uniform, and although there was certainly some growing pain, besides Doncic – by cleaning the glass – he looked like a potentially good investment Dallas is spending, too Such two of them have a lead of 7.4 points on 100 possessions and are thus in the 84th percentile of all league lineups. If Porzingis can continue to play like this and Doncic does not slow down on his return, they could become even more dangerous, a potentially terrible thought for the league in the short and long term.

# 3: now or later?

Every year there are one or two NBA teams that are a little earlier than planned. Dallas could be one of these teams – the squad is only 4.5 games behind first place in the Western Conference and although there has been a lot of talk about how good this team could be, it was a third of the time being in that position Season is still a little surprise.

Mark Cuban knows just like any other owner that only one special season is required and you can win a ring. The question to answer is whether this is possibly one of these seasons, and if so, if they have enough to starve in the retail market, especially after getting rid of a few picks last year to get porzingis to get. And if this is just the beginning of things in the future, getting the chips you need to find someone might get things a little too fast.

Dallas is really good. If the front office decides that the window will open in a year or two, the best step is to keep the course. However, if this opens, the Mavs may be buyers on the market ahead of the close on February 6th.

