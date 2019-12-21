Dale Steyn and Nathan Coulter-Nile are again excluded

Loading...

Fans will have to wait at least five more days for Dale Steyn to make his Big Bash League debut with lateral tension to prevent the South African legend from playing a second game with the Melbourne Stars.

Arriving in Australia Wednesday night, the Stars chose to play it safe with veteran paceman, leaving him out of the side that beat Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast on Friday night.

The Stars had hoped that Steyn would be ready to play against the Hobart Hurricanes at Moe on Sunday, but despite Steyn's bowling pre-game on Friday night, team management decided that he wasn’t was still not right, leaving the fast out of their 13-player team. team for the match.

This means that what was originally intended to be a six-game match for Steyn in Australia has been reduced to a maximum of four appearances. The Stars say they are optimistic, Steyn will face the Adelaide Strikers on Friday evening on the Gold Coast.

The club also hopes fellow out-of-season rookie Nathan Coulter-Nile (ankle) will be ready to play against the Strikers after he too was sidelined from a second game following an injury to the injury. ; training Thursday. Coulter-Nile's place on the Stars' 13-man team was taken by Jono Merlo.