DaeSean Hamilton finally erupts with race day

October 1, 2018; Denver, CO, United States; The Denver Broncos wide receiver, DaeSean Hamilton (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Through 28 career games, it hasn't been all peaches and cream for DaeSean Hamilton. He has had problems with the drops, has been underutilized and has had difficulties in providing constant production.

But Sunday was a different story. Hamilton was the main receiver of the Broncos with six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, on his way to the best game of his young NFL career.

"I wasn't necessarily waiting, but waiting for it to happen, being faithful to the process and being ready," Hamilton said after the victory.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 Penn State NFL Draft, Hamilton was hoping to become No. 3 catcher in the depth table of his rookie year, behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. After a healthy competition for third place receiver with Courtland Sutton, Hamilton was listed as the fourth Denver receiver to start 2018.

After a rookie year where Hamilton showed some promise, with 30 passes for 243 yards and two scores, his second NFL season has not gone as well as he expected. Upon entering Sunday's game against Detroit, Hamilton had 17 insignificant receptions for 167 yards and no touchdown, along with a couple of open falls that would have resulted in great plays; one in the first game of the season in Oakland and another in the debut of Drew Lock at home against the Chargers.

However, against the Lions, Hamilton seemed to be part of a legitimate No. 2 option in air play. Setting a personal record in receiving yards and scoring his first touchdown of the season is a big problem for a guy who has had a poor performance throughout the year. If Hamilton can continue this type of game, not only will it be a great compliment to Sutton, but Denver can also avoid targeting an open receiver at the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft. Sutton, Hamilton, Noah Fant and a healthy Tim Patrick have some dynamic options for Lock in the air game.

And it's no surprise that since Lock took over the quarterback, Hamilton has received more looks. He was the target of nine losses last season in Kansas City and caught his six goals against the Lions. After Sunday's victory, Lock called Hamilton "smart super-duper." Rookie QB added: "Just being able to have the spatial awareness he has helps us, especially in our kind of offense. He had a fantastic game today."

"Drew has confidence in him. He has done a good job catching the ball lately," said Vic Fangio.

The Broncos have imagined that Hamilton will become a viable third-chance option since he was recruited. With his ingenious footwork and ability to quickly enter and exit his breaks, Hamilton certainly has the ability to be a justifiable threat on the third attempt.

"It's like taking a monkey off your back, but at the same time, I know I've always been able to do things like this," Hamilton said after the game. "Obviously, things have gone up and down this year."

In the future, the Broncos will need to see more ups and downs since the opening of the second year. He has one last chance to shine this year, against Oakland, before a low season that could define his career.