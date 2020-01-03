DaBaby was arrested in Miami for battery charge

Loading...

Yesterday (via Miami Herald), it was reported that DaBaby was arrested by the Miami police on Thursday evening and taken to the scene of a robbery. There were no charges against him at the time, but when questioned, it turned out that he had a warrant for his arrest in Texas over a battery charge.

For this reason, DaBaby was held "until further notice". After his arrest, it was announced late at night that the rapper was arrested for battery charging and is currently held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at $ 1,500.

TMZ reports that the victim of the alleged robbery is a concert organizer who met with DaBaby to pay him for a performance. After DaBaby believed that the promoter had missed out on a few thousand dollars in payment, the situation "just got out of control," a source said.

This last arrest came quickly after DaBaby contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, and he said of the incident: “CMPD – the illegal police department – illegally searched my car and arrested me. Every time I do a show here. Every time. When I drive up to the parking lot, nobody is there. As soon as I get out of the car, 15 police officers come by. Can I borrow your microphone? (grabs the microphone) – They shine it in the car window … they follow me, they drag us over for no reason. "

