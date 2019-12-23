DA decides to retry the Fairfield man for attempted homicide – The Reporter

Loading...

The Solano County district attorney has apparently decided to try again a 31-year-old Fairfield man whom a jury acquitted last week for attempted murder and then blocked the underlying misdemeanor of attempted homicide and other crimes.

According to court records, Sean Christopher Duvauchelle will return to Department 4 at 8:30 a.m. on December 30 for a preparation conference and trial in the courtroom of Judge E. Bradley Nelson at the Fairfield Justice Center.

Monica Martinez, spokesman for the district attorney of Solano County, Krishna Abrams, could not be reached for additional information at the time of publication on Monday.

After four days of deliberations that ended on December 17, the jury acquitted Duvauchelle of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend last year, but came to a standstill for the minor charge and also acquitted the defendant of two other major crimes , chaos and a criminal threat.

Duvauchelle's defense attorney, Amyra Cobb-Hampton, of the Alternate Public Defender, and Sharon Henry, Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Solano County District, confirmed the outcome of the trial, which Nelson declared a null trial for the least-included charge.

With the jury's decisions, Duvauchelle, a previously convicted offender, avoided a life sentence from state prison with the possibility of probation, but may face a prison term of several years if convicted of the minor charge in the new trial .

During a brief interview after the trial, Cobb-Hampton said: "Clearly, the jury did not like the prosecutor's case."

Deputy District Attorney William Moser addressed the accusation during the two-week trial, including the selection of the jury and the deliberations.

Duvauchelle was accused of trying to kill Elizabeth Bitanga with a kitchen knife in the house they once shared in Fairfield.

She and Duvauchelle, who has a history of domestic violence, had been in a relationship for nine years when, as Moser said in his opening statement when the trial began on December 5, the defendant told the victim: "You are not he will leave me ”when he stabbed her in the kitchen of a Meadowlark Drive house on April 25, 2018.

A good Samaritan intervened when Bitanga fled the house and, according to reports, Duvauchelle left in his vehicle.

In his opening statement, Cobb-Hampton characterized the Duvauchelle-Bitanga relationship as "abnormal", so they fought and argued. She recognized Duvauchelle's previous convictions for domestic violence, and said she pleaded guilty and "regretted her past behavior."

As for the alleged stabbing of April 25, Cobb-Hampton said "no fingerprints were ever taken from any knife."

In April last year, Bitanga, interrogated on the witness stand, told Moser that she realized that she no longer wanted to remain in a romantic relationship with Duvauchelle because she was abusive and possessive.

On the day of the alleged stabbing, Bitanga testified that he grabbed her by the hair in the kitchen and accused her of "cheating."

He remembered that Duvauchelle said: "If you continue f—— with me, I will end up killing you."

Bitanga said he started screaming at that moment because he feared he would kill her.

Duvauchelle reportedly strangled her and Bitanga tried to jump twice through the window before stabbing her, she said, saying, “Why do you force me to do this? I love you! "And" Do you want me to kill you both? "

He eventually ran out of the Meadowlark Drive house and crossed the street, he said, but Duvauchelle "brought me back to his car."

"I thought he was going to stab me again," he recalled. "I thought he was trying to kill me."

Bitanga testified about several episodes of domestic violence at the hands of Duvauchelle, already in 2015, with Moser showing videos and photos, one of which indicated that Duvauchelle had bitten his mouth, his lip was bleeding and his nose was bloody after hitting her. .