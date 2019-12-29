Cyclist who was killed by a vehicle on Cypress Bowl Road is considered an experienced and safe driver – BC

Loading...

The cyclist, who was killed by a vehicle on Cypress Mountain on Christmas Day, was identified as a 46-year-old Vancouver man known for his passion for driving and his attention to safety.

Family friends say Ivan Young has climbed Cypress Bowl Road hundreds of times and called it his “favorite ride” in a statement sent to Global News on Saturday.

In 2018 alone, Young climbed the mountain over 100 times.

"Ivan Young was an amazing, experienced and safe cyclist," the statement said. “He was always ready to help repair an apartment and was always on the lookout for his passengers.

“Everyone in the riding community has lost a friend and an ambassador for the sport. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivan's wife and his children and his extended family during this time of mourning. "

According to friends, Young has traveled an average of more than 22,000 kilometers a year in the past three years.

Young has also been described as a "gifted pianist, active member of his church, great member of the community and citizen who was always ready to help".

Ivan Young plays a public piano.

submitted

Mark Ellis, a member of Le Peloton Cycling Club with Young, told Global News Friday that his friend had left two children, both teenagers.

He said Young was always "extremely careful" and made sure to share the road with the vehicles when he was driving.

"This is the last guy you expect this to happen to him," said Ellis. “He knew there were always crazy drivers on this road and he paid attention to it.

"It just shows that you never know when something like this can happen."

West Vancouver police said Young was hit by a vehicle at around 1:00 p.m. north of the lookout on Cypress Bowl Road.

The vehicle's occupants stayed at the scene and worked with the police to investigate the "very serious" incident.

The police have not communicated the exact circumstances of the collision.

Police at the scene of a collision on Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver on December 25, 2019

Ryan Stelting

Ellis said Young has regularly reported dangerous drivers on Cypress Bowl Road and he and other safety concerns regarding the road itself have been raised.

"You really have to look at a bike lane or shoulder along the entire road and stop dangerous driving," said Ellis.

"In summer it is not so bad when the ski slope is closed. But as soon as the ski season starts and there is more traffic, it becomes really dangerous. A lot of people run around these corners like crazy."

Ellis said he was not aware of any efforts to report these security concerns directly to the West Vancouver District or the West Vancouver Police Department.

West Vancouver police have responded to road accidents at least once a year, according to police media archives.

Most recently, two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near Chippendale Road.

In 2017, a cyclist ended up in the hospital after a motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle shortly after looking out and got the vehicle on the cyclist's track.

Global News has asked the district and police for further comments.

