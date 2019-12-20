Cupra teases 2020 SEAT Leon via Next-Gen "Competicion" TCR Racer

Loading...

SEAT is in the middle of a teaser campaign for Leon's all-new compact hatchback, prior to his world debut on January 28.

Now the Spanish car manufacturer gives us a better idea of ​​the design of the fourth generation Leon through its Cupra performance department and teases us with the upcoming Leon Competicion touring car racer.

As confirmed by Cupra, this new TCR racing car will be based on the next generation SEAT Leon. On the photo we see part of the back, including the triangular shape of the LED rear lights that are connected by an illuminated strip. These will also be present on the production car, as well as the powerful waist and sporty window line.

2020 Cupra Leon Competicion

Other elements, such as the wild widebody set, the fixed rear wing and the rear bumper of the motorsport, are reserved for the Cupra Leon Competicion touring car racer. Speaking of the race variant, Cupra has already opened pre-bookings, a first for a touring car. All pre-booked TCR racing cars will be delivered exclusively from April 2020 at the brand's new headquarters.

The 2020 Cupra Leon Competicion would have improved aerodynamic efficiency and would benefit from a full kinematic geometric arrangement in both axes that use lightweight components to improve weight distribution.

2020 SEAT Leon production model

Other improvements include a more robust switch unit and a 2.0-liter petrol engine turbo engine that delivers better performance. Finally, Cupra says the racing electronic architecture is lighter, more robust, modular and adaptable.

The development of the new TCR racing car is in the final phase, with driving characteristics that have already started in Spain, Portugal and Italy since last October. The Cupra Leon Competicion makes its world debut in early 2020, perhaps simultaneously with the 2020 SEAT Leon on January 28.

