Cupra Ateca is tuned to 468 HP, dwarfs even the Audi RS Q3

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharger that drives the Cupra Ateca is very tuner-friendly. With just a little bit of elbow fat and a lot of knowledge, McChip-DKR has even unleashed new potential.

In the top spec, with software optimization, turbo charger upgrade and new downpipe, the clog peaks at 475 PS (468 hp / 349 kW) and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) of torque. For comparison, the standard sporty, compact SUV has 300 hp (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, reaching 0-100 km / h (0-62 mph) in 5.2 seconds and runs out at 247 km / h (153 mph).

Now the tuner has refrained from announcing performance specifications, but this Ateca is 75 PS (74 hp / 55 kW) and 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) of torque more powerful than the new Audi RS Q3. The latter has a top speed of 250 km / h (155 mph), which can be increased to 280 km / h (174 mph), and needs 4.5 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h (0-62). mph). In theory, the tuned Cupra should come quite close to the acceleration time of the RS Q3, which is super-generous from the previous generation.

In addition to this upgrade, McChip-DKR has two more offers. The first unleashes 375 PS (370 hp / 276 kW) and 455 Nm (336 lb-ft) with the software optimization and new downpipe, and the second brings the power level to 350 PS (345 hp / 257 kW) and 440 Nm ( 325 lb-ft) with a simple ECU remap. The top speed also increases to 275 km / h (171 mph), but if you want to know the price of each stage, you must reach directly to the tuner.