Cuomo: 5 stabbed during the Hanukkah celebration were fueled by hatred

By RYAN TARINELLI Associated Press

MONSEY, NY (AP) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that a stab in the home of a rabbi who injured five was evidence of "cancer in the political arena "because he said the attack was fueled by intolerance and called it an act. of national terrorism.

The stabbing on Saturday evening north of New York City on the seventh evening of Chanukah followed a series of attacks on local Jews, including a massacre at a Kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month. The rabbi's home is in Monsey, a town not far from the New Jersey state border and one of the many towns in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Jews Hasidic in recent years. The county town of Rockland is approximately 35 miles north of New York.

One person was very seriously injured, the governor told reporters, and remained in critical condition. The rabbi's son was also injured, Cuomo said. His status and that of the other victims was unclear.

Authorities did not provide any reason for the attack, but Cuomo said there was no doubt that she was fueled by hatred.

"It is an intolerant time in our country," he told reporters outside the rabbi's home on Sunday morning. "We see anger, we see hate exploding."

He added: "It is an American cancer on the political body."

He said he thought the crime was an act of national terrorism and that he expected to be prosecuted in this way.

Police said the stabbing took place around 10 p.m. A few hours later, Brad Weidel, the Ramapo city police chief who covers Monsey, said that New York police had located a vehicle and a possible wanted suspect in the attack. The NYPD had not confirmed if anyone was in police custody early Sunday morning.

Five people were hospitalized, said Weidel.

The Hudson Valley Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted reports that the stabbing had taken place in the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a celebration of Chanukah.

Sunday morning, the big house on Forshay Road remained cordoned off. According to public records, the house belongs to Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who runs the adjacent synagogue. Several representatives of the state and local authorities have described the location of the stab wounds as a synagogue.

Aron Kohn told the New York Times that he was inside the residence during the stabbing.

"I was praying for my life," said Kohn, 65. "He started attacking people as soon as he entered. We didn't have time to react at all."

The attack was condemned by senior state officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, as well as by the President and Prime Minister of Israel.

"Israel unequivocally condemns recent expressions of anti-Semitism and the vicious attack in the middle of Hanukkah on the rabbi's house in Monsey, New York," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We send our healing wishes to the injured. We will cooperate with local authorities in all ways in order to overcome this phenomenon. We offer our help to every state. "

Cuomo, who called the stabbing a "cowardly act," ordered the New York State police hate crime task force to investigate.

"Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and fanaticism of all kinds are repugnant to our values ​​of inclusion and diversity and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hate", a he said in a statement. "In New York, we will always stand up and say with one voice to all who wish to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished."

Jewish communities in the New York metropolitan area were shaken after a murderous outburst on December 10 at a kosher market in Jersey City. Six people – three people who were inside the store, a police officer and the two killers – died in the shootout and clash which, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, been "fueled" by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.

Last month, a man was stabbed while on his way to a synagogue in the same city that was the site of the attack on Saturday evening; he had to be operated. It is not known if the attacker was arrested.

And last week in New York itself, police received at least six reports – eight since December 13 – of attacks likely motivated by anti-Jewish prejudice. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police will increase in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, where large Jewish populations live.

"I am so sad for this overtly #orthodox #Jewish community and those in the area," tweeted Evan Bernstein, the anti-libel league regional director for New York and New Jersey who visited places in Monsey. "When will a break from this hatred come?" When will the community be able to relax again? #Hanukkah will never be the same for as many #Jews affected. "

Associated Press writer Justin Madden contributed from New York.