Cummins supported to manage IPL wealth

"The good thing about a reward like this for Patty, he worked very hard to get in shape and play in all three forms. But the sad part is that you can also miss these opportunities and he got it because of an injury and having to rest and so on, "said Warner.

"Mitchell Starc, the same thing, he could have been in the same position, but the guys chose rest and some continued to gain that experience leading to the [Twenty20] World Cup next year. Credit to him [Cummins] – now it's over there and we all have to play. "

Starc has chosen to bypass the IPL for 2020 and rest at home with his cricket wife Alyssa during the break. The IPL season, which begins in late March, usually takes place at a time when Australian players are on vacation.

Cummins is the leader in trial cricket doormen this year, Warner adding that the attention in IPL will be no different from wearing national colors.

"At the end of the day, you have spotlights no matter what game you play, whether it's for Australia, IPL or your Big Bash team. You are always under surveillance and you are under pressure" , did he declare.

"For him, he will deliver what he can and he will always give 100% no matter what."

Cummins will earn approximately $ 10,000 per delivery if he plays in 14 IPL games and will play the maximum of four overs per game.

Last year, he and his management had been looking for a long-term contract with Cricket Australia, which means that he would not have been nominated for the IPL draft, but the governing body of sports has left players on one-year contracts. Some players had won longer contracts four years ago when the Indian company Essel Group threatened a rebellious international league.

While Cummins will now benefit from greater wealth, with his business opportunities also booming, he still has work to do when it comes to matching the wealth of Smith and Warner.

According to the 2019 Young Rich List, published by the Financial Review, Smith was valued at $ 31 million, ranked 95th on the list. It was largely thanks to its real estate portfolio and an interest in an online mattress retailer valued at $ 12.2 million.

Warner also has venture capital interests, but his wealth is largely in property. Overall, his wealth is valued at $ 20 million.