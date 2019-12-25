CS Lewis has a different opinion about Christmas. Here is what I had to say.

Loading...

Christian apologist CS Lewis had a touch of Ebenezer Scrooge when it came to Christmas.

"Once in our world, a stable had something bigger than our entire world." – "The last battle" "Once in our world, a stable had something bigger than our entire world." – CS Lewis in "The Last Battle"

In an essay first published in 1957, he described the religious festival as "important and obligatory," but complained about the delivery of gifts and cards, which he rejected as a "commercial scam."

"… The idea that not only all friends, but even all acquaintances are given gifts, or at least cards are sent, is quite modern and merchants have imposed it on us," Lewis wrote in "What Christmas Means a me."

With characteristic humor, Lewis went on to say that by the time December 25 arrives, families are not in the mood to have fun, but "seem much more like there has been a long illness in the house."

C. S. Lewis, author of "Surprised by Joy", published by Harcourt Brace. Undated photo of Walter Steneman.

Associated Press

To separate his feelings on the spiritual side and the commercial side of the season, in 1954, Lewis wrote an essay called "Christmas and Christmas: a lost chapter of Herodotus", in which he created a fictional land called Niatirb (Great Britain spelled at reverse) that celebrates two Exmas festivals is a festival of excesses, with participants who frantically exchange cards and gifts, often reluctantly. The other, Crissmas is a much simpler and quieter celebration centered on the birth of a child.

"I don't send cards or gifts, except to children." – CS Lewis in personal correspondence

He disputed the belief that the two festivals are the same simply because they are celebrated on the same day. "The images that are stamped on Exmas cards have nothing to do with the sacred story that priests tell about Crissmas," he wrote.

While the beloved author of "Mere Christianity" and "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" did not like the frenzy and expense of the holiday season, he described the birth of Jesus Christ as "the central event in the history of the Earth ". the Incarnation "the Great Miracle".

He even wrote poems about Christmas, "The Nativity" and "The turn of the tide."

Here are 18 things that CS Lewis said or wrote about Christmas, from reverent to inspiring and fun:

"Once in our world, a stable had something bigger than our entire world." – "The last battle"

"The Son of God became man to allow men to become children of God."

"Can it be my duty to buy and receive large amounts of garbage every winter just to help merchants?" – "What does Christmas mean to me?"

"The birth of Christ is the central event in the history of the earth, what the whole story has been about." – Interview

“In Christian history, God descends to resurrect. He goes down; from the heights of the absolute being towards time and space, towards humanity; down even more, if the embryologists are right, recapitulate in the womb the ancient and prehuman phases of life; to the roots and the seabed of nature. "-" Miracles "

"I don't send cards or gifts, except to children." – Personal correspondence

“The Eternal Being, who knows everything and who created the entire universe, became not only a man but (before that) a baby, and before a fetus within a woman's body. If you want to understand it, think about how you would like to become a slug or a crab. "

"Who has not heard the lament of despair, and in fact of resentment, when, at the last moment, just when everyone hoped that the annoyance was over for another year, Mrs. Busy's unwanted gift (to whom we barely remember) fails "not welcome through the mailbox and back to the terrible shops that one of us has to go to." – "What Christmas means to me"

“God could, if he wanted, to have been incarnated in a man of iron nerves, the Stoic type who does not let out any sigh of Him. From his great humility, he chose to incarnate in a man of delicate sensibilities who cried in the tomb of Lazarus and he was sweating blood in Gethsemane. ”- Personal correspondence

“Some of Santa's photos in our world make him look fun and cheerful. But now that the children stared at him, they didn't find it that way. He was so big, so happy and so real that everyone stayed still. They felt very happy, but also solemn. "-" The lion, the witch and the closet "

“Just a hurried line … to tell a story that puts the contrast between our Feast of the Nativity and all this horrible Christmas racket at its lowest point. My brother heard a woman on a bus say, when the bus passed through a church with a crib outside … ‘They take religion to everything. Look, they are dragging it even to Christmas now. "- Personal correspondence

“Among the sheep (I like that a sheep has gone astray) / I look at the manger where my Lord is lying; In that my dazzling nature would win there / Some woolly innocence! "-" The Nativity "

"Is it still possible in the middle of this horrible" Christmas "racket to exchange greetings for the Feast of the Nativity? If so, mine, very warm, for both of us." – Personal correspondence

“Then he shouted‘ Merry Christmas! Long live the true King! "And he and the reindeer disappeared before anyone knew what had begun." – "The lion, the witch and the wardrobe"

“So death was arrested. But in Bethlehem the blessed was heard / Nothing bigger / Than the wind sighing in the thorn, the cry of a newborn / And the cattle in the stable while they stirred. "-" The change of the tide "

"It was beautiful on two or three successive nights over Holy Time, to see Venus and Jove (Jupiter) burning each other, once with the Moon just between them: Majesty and Love united by Virginity, what could be more appropriate?" – Personal correspondence

“We find in our Prayer Book that Psalm 110 is one of those designated for Christmas day. At first we can be surprised at this. There is nothing of peace and goodwill, nothing remotely suggestive of the stable in Bethlehem. … The note is not "Peace and goodwill" but "Care." He is coming. "-" Reflections on the Psalms "

“The central miracle affirmed by Christians is the Incarnation. They say that God became man. Any other miracle prepares for this, or exhibits this, or results from this. "-" Miracles "