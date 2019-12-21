Cruise day for Berry and Warner as partnership flourishes

Loading...

The best halves of Berry and Warner, Sharnee and Candice, were also on the yacht and are good friends.

Open and closed housing

Goulburn coach John Bateman had a good excuse to hang out in Sydney and celebrate Greenspan's Highway Handicap victory.

State wildfire fires closed highways to Canberra, which forced Bateman to organize stables across town at Warwick Farm. He was planning to go home this morning with Greenspan, the winner's paycheck of $ 35,250 and potentially a little hangover.

Highwaymen: trainer John Bateman and jockey Billy Owen after Greenspan's victory at headquarters.

Bjorn over and over and over

Bjorn Baker left with a hat-trick at Randwick when Spencer joined Edison and Sophiella stables in the winners' circle.

Baker spent most of the week inspecting yearlings in the Hunter Valley.

Good move for Taniko

James Cummings is scheduled to return to the United States on a family vacation Tuesday before Christmas, but as soon as he finds out that the races have been moved from Warwick Farm to Randwick, he texted his staff and said, " Tommy will be happy. ”

Why? When Tommy Berry jumped from the small but reliable Taniko of Godolphin on his last start at Rosehill, he said it was a shame there was no suitable race for his second at Randwick .

You can only imagine relief when the gods of the race (OK, mayb

e it was only the stewards) moved the race to

"I've driven it a lot since the last two preparations, mostly at Randwick, and a few times I've ridden it at Rosehill, it hasn't turned very well. It is coming off the bridle and becomes unbalanced & # 39; & # 39; said Berry.

"" She is a trusted horse and you need her on the bridle. ""

No dodging

There were rumors that Chris Waller was on the verge of losing his loyal assistant, Charlie Duckworth, who was supposedly ready to diversify and head for a training partnership.

Loading

But it turns out that the whispers are just that. Duckworth isn't going anywhere and is more than happy to work alongside the country's first coach.

Old friends act

Peter Miers, the hugely successful gun jockey in Hong Kong, was spotted in Randwick where a horse he partly owned, Hiroko, ran third in the Highway Handicap.

Miers won the last "flag start" race in Sydney in 1984.

He was alongside the jockey Cliffy Clare, winner of the Golden Slipper, who piloted Sweet Embrace in long shots during the 1967 edition.

Barely 1,200 people attended the siege, far from the crowd that Miers and Clare would have liked to have competed in front of during their peak.

Hunter hopes

Kris Lees, the Newcastle rider who prepared the winner Asharani, hailed the arrival of a few internationals in his stable as he traces their rich fall attacks. Cox Plate Danceteria runner, Crystal Mile Ironside winner, Raheen House and Melbourne Cup runner Mustajeer are now living with the Hunters.

Ready for Redzel

Team Snowden's Redzel is back at work and loves life and is ready for a first crack at the Lightning Stakes in Melbourne, Flemington's feature film in which he has just been beaten as pop odds in 2018.

Christian covers the rugby league for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading