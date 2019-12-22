Croatia takes part in the elections to determine the president in a rigorous test for the ruling National

Loading...

Croatia's voters cast their vote in a tight presidential election on Sunday. The ruling conservatives tried to keep power for a few more days before the country took over the rotating presidency of the European Union for the first time.

Around 3.8 million voters in the newest EU member vote from eleven candidates, but only three are considered candidates for the election on the rainy day during the Christmas holiday season.

Conservative incumbent Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic is running for a second term and is being challenged by left-wing former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic and right-wing singer Miroslav Skoro.

Although the office in Croatia is largely ceremonial – the president officially commands the army and represents the country abroad – preserving the presidency is important for the ruling party of the Croatian Democratic Union, as its government takes over the EU presidency on January 1 This includes monitoring the UK's expected exit from the block on January 31 and the start of trade talks after Brexit.

Analysts predict that the presidential runoff will have to take place in two weeks because no candidate expects a clear majority.

Grabar Kitarovic started stronger, but her position weakened after a series of gaffes during the campaign. It is still believed that she has a slight lead in the elections, closely followed by Milanovic. Skoro follows in third place.

"We decide in which direction Croatia will go," said Grabar Kitarovic during the vote in the capital, Zagreb.

The 51-year-old incumbent is known for flirting with the far right and at the same time trying to present herself as the President of the Nations. In the election campaign, Milanovic promised to turn Croatia into a "normal" tolerant country, while Skoro played out a nationalist anti-establishment card.

Although Croatia has recovered since the devastating war of 1991 to 1995 after the fall of the former Yugoslavia, it is still one of the poorest nations in the EU and corruption is believed to be widespread. The 4.2 million nation is best known for its breathtaking Adriatic coast, which includes over 1,000 islands and picturesque coastal towns such as the medieval city wall of Dubrovnik.

Critics have condemned the government for setting the election date three days before Christmas. At that time, many people travel abroad. The ruling HDZ party, it was said, rely on the support of Croatians who live abroad and usually flock home during the holidays.

After the vote in Zagreb, Milanovic predicted a runoff.

"We did everything we could, I did my best," he said. "People could see that and now it's up to them to decide."

Skoro asked the citizens not to stay at home because of the rain.

"The voters are deciding today about the future of our country," he said. "Changes have to happen and people have to vote despite bad weather."

