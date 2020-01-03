Cristiano Ronaldo uses Rolex watch with a value of almost $ 500K

Loading...

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have time for basic watches.

The 34-year-old Juventis player left the fourteenth Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday with a rare and very expensive watch.

Reportedly, Rolex GMT-Master Ice is sold at a price of $ 485,350, by Hypebeast, and features 18-carat white gold and 30-carat white diamond. The bezel is set with princess-cut diamonds, while the bracelet features baguette diamonds.

The crazy clock was not the only glow in Ronaldo's hand; He also wore a huge Canarian yellow diamond ring with a halo, as well as a simple diamond band around his wedding finger.

Ronaldo has become a kind of watch collector; In addition to the expensive Rolex, it also has a Franck Muller watch that is worth a whopping $ 1.5 million, a $ 130,000 Jacob & Co. limited edition watch with 15.25 carats of diamonds and more jewelry.

Clearly, Ronaldo is entering 2020 shining.

