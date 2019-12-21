Cricket Australia faces delicate task of establishing smoke protocol, says Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond

Loading...

The Thunder was comfortably ahead of the adjusted target, essentially falling four balls to victory.

Loading

With the prospect of future BBL games and indeed the Sydney test being affected by smoke, Bond suggested that there were no easy answers for CA.

Air quality index (AQI) data is a form of quantitative analysis that can help authorities assess health risk in such situations.

But in terms of concerns about visibility, which Bond said was the main concern of referees at Canberra, this is obviously much more subjective.

"And you have to respect that. It's the same thing with the rain, they call and you're never going to make everyone happy," Bond told reporters.

Callum Ferguson of the Thunder at Manuka Oval before quitting the game. Credit: Getty

"It was worse for us (that they didn't finish the fifth over) but it was the nature of the game … the referees make the decision.

"It's all new, how do you set up protocols … what's the appropriate level of fog or smoke to play?"

"It’s really, really hard.

"For Cricket Australia, this is a challenge. There is a test match to come, we will be back here, we have matches in Sydney to come – I am not sure of the process and the protocols."

The fourth day of a recent Sheffield Shield game between NSW and Queensland was played in a smoke-covered SCG, with Steve O & # 39; Keefe describing the conditions as "toxic" and "shocking".

A security guard stands in the middle of the mist at Manuka Oval.Credit:Getty

"The only thing they (Cricket Australia) need to look at is the air quality policy … I'm sure they will fix it," O & # 39; Keefe told # 39; era.

Bond noted that it was important to maintain the prospect that the Thunder would be denied a likely win.

"Some people in the larger area are going through horrible times," he said.

"Some people (Manuka fans) have needed medical attention."

AAP

Most seen in sport

Loading