Crews fight the night barn fire

On Thursday morning, teams from several cities fought a two-alarm fire inside a barn, which is only a few meters from a house. The Enterprise reported that the Stoughton Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a separate barn at 39 Walnut Ave. around 1:02 am When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the two-story wooden barn, which is located off the road between the houses at 29-31 and 39-41 Walnut Ave. There was a heavy fire in the first and second floors of the barn, which was used as storage, even to maintain vehicles, but not for animals, according to firefighters. Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the flames before it was extended to any of the nearby houses. Avon and a Brockton ladder truck responded to the scene to provide mutual help. Canton and Easton provided mutual help covering the city's fire stations during the incident. A representative from the City's Construction Department and a wiring inspector were requested. The Providence Special Association Canteen Rehabilitation Unit of the Special Signal Firefighters Association also responded to the scene. The department also requested assistance from the state fire chief's office to investigate the cause of the fire, initially suspecting that it may have been of a suspicious origin. shortly after 5 am The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

