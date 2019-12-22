Crews are fighting fires at home and are being renovated in North Edmonton – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019 at 3:51 p.m.

A house fire early in the morning on Sunday prompted the Edmonton fire department to keep track of the state of the house.

The crews were called to the house near 119 Avenue and 101 Street on December 22 at around 5 a.m.

There were visible flames in the house that were raised on runners and moved to the back of the property because restoration work was being done.

The fire was difficult to fight as the structure had been erected on the runners due to restoration work.

Around 20 firefighters responded to the incident, officials said.

The age of the house is also challenging due to its materials, said district chief Gerald O & # 39; Connor.

The crews were still on site and extinguished hot spots at 11 a.m., even though the fire had been declared under control at that time.

Nobody was injured in the fire. The cause is being investigated.

