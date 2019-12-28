Creek again shows NBA qualities to lead Phoenix to victory

Loading...

But Creek, who is also a top contender for the main MVP, was the dominant force on a night when the Phoenix simply couldn't set aside a camp it should have destroyed further by 20 points.

Offensively, the home team shot all cylinders but for many of the points they scored they made it to the other end with missed assignments or offensive rebounds. Todd Blanchfield (22 points) led the Hawks while Sunday Dech (20 points) was also impressive.

Creek returned home to the NBL after missing a full contract with the NBA, but there is still a lot of interest from several clubs and performances like this will not do him any harm, especially since 39; he drew three of four from the three-point line.

The Phoenix got off to a promising start as Roberson broke free early for a three-point pointer and Ben Madgen collected some baskets, but the Hawks did not start with Blanchfield on target and defending the team. local team could not arrange regular stops.

The home team took a 29-27 lead in the quarter and were looking to break the game against the Hawks in the second term.

They looked for a chance to do it halfway through the term, while Roberson and Wesley found the basket and Creek found a flight and finished the game with a spin and a layup.

But the Phoenix repeatedly repeated points at the end of the defense, either because of errors or because of missed defensive rebounds, while Blanchfield and Dech reaped the rewards, as did Darrington Hobson, new importer, who shot two open trios and collected five assists in the first. half.

The Phoenix had big problems at halftime despite a 58-58 draw as they had to find a way to make regular stops against a side of the Hawks they should have beaten comfortably.

Creek came out as a man owned the opening of the third with a three, a layup and three others, all of which came in the first minute as the local team seemed ready to take over.

Roberson took over the hot game from Creek and started nailing three pointers, one of whom after a crossover dribble had Hawks goalkeeper Angus Glover in all sorts of problems.

Again, the Phoenix built a 15-point lead, but saw the Hawks come back to reduce the advantage to 91-81 before the last term.

The Phoenix had a few problems at the start of the term, but Roberson, Creek and Kyle Adnam (15 points) all put in strong quarters to secure the win.

The Phoenix will host the New Zealand Breakers at the State Basketball Center next Sunday at 5 p.m.

