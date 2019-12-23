Creative entrepreneurs need more passion to succeed on the business scene

Loading...

Enter a new profession – business coaches with an exclusive focus on the performing arts.

Chantelle Bruinsma, 34, is the founder and CEO of Studio Expansion, a company whose mission is to redefine the activities and leadership of studios. Based in Sydney and with clients in Australia and abroad, Ms. Bruinsma knows the challenges facing studio owners from personal experience. Her performing arts studio, which she opened at just 19 years old, was almost a complete failure. "We were underbilling, we had no marketing strategy and everything was completely manual."

Chantelle Bruinsma

Instead of giving up, Ms. Bruinsma put herself through what she now considers a "self-taught MBA" before relaunching her business and increasing the number of students to over 600 in just over six months.

She started sharing her learning with others and since then more than 1,000 people have completed her flagship studio expansion program. Ms. Bruinsma knows that good teaching is crucial for studio directors, but also not enough.

"For the majority of studio owners, it's a passionate career," she said, noting that up to 95% of the studio owners she works with are women. "The systems and models to support them financially are secondary … until it becomes difficult. "

For Ms. Nelson, who offers singing, music and performing arts lessons to people of all ages, the changes have been transformational: "I now design my time to adapt to my family."

"Instead of working up to sixty hours a week in the studio, I only teach for about four hours a week and spend fifteen to twenty hours working in the company."

Ms. Nelson plans to open a third location in addition to her studio in Sydney (Leumeah) and a second studio closer to her new home in the Southern Highlands. Operating multiple sites is not something she would have thought of before learning about Studio Expansion and its top-level program: the evolution of the studio.

"I couldn't have considered not being in the studio all the time," she said when she started out.

"By focusing on culture, value and personal development, I can now fully trust my teachers to be the face of the studio."

Ms. Nelson does not hesitate to sum up Ms. Bruinsma's influence on her career. "His program changed my life."

Ms. Bruinsma is a proud mentor when she talks about the development of Ms. Nelson as a studio owner and businesswoman.

“Phi now runs her dream studio on her own terms. We didn't give her the magic pill, but the fundamental systems to empower her team and allow her studio to thrive without it, ”said Bruinsma.

"Witnessing this new freedom in Phi's life and the positive effect on her students makes my heart sing!"

Vivienne is a freelance writer for Domain

