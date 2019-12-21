Crawling Perth Glory has put the last six Newcastle Jets in trouble

Loading...

Barely five minutes later, Glory regained his lead when Neil Kilkenny converted on the spot following Ben Kantarovski's foul on James Meredith in the penalty area.

Perth boss Tony Popovic has made a change with him in the previous two games, Joel Chianese replacing Chris Ikonomidis, and the decision was justified a few minutes after the start of the second half. Kilkenny fed Chianese on the edge of the area and his shot found the upper corner, although Moss will feel he could have gotten a stronger hand with effort.

Once again, the Jets rallied and a neat double between Steve Ugarkovic and Petratos gave the former a scoring goal and drove the ball past Liam Reddy.

Glory struck again as Fornaroli's shot from close range was deflected past an unfortunate Moss by Kantarovski and the Uruguayan pocketed his second match in the 71st minute, finishing superbly with his left foot.

The last word went rightly to the excellent Castro as he curled up a shot for the final goal of the contest.

This is the first time that Glory has scored six goals in a Ligue A match since February 2016, offering the 6,585 spectators in attendance excellent value for money.

AAP