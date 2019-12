CPD incident report log (12/26/19 – 12/27/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a law enforcement call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

The article continues below …

Thursday – 12/26

TimeLocationCall Type12: 50 PM 2000 block of Glendale Ave911-Welfare12: 44 PM 800 block of W Yellowstone Hwy911-Welfare2: 23 PM 1500 block of E Yellowstone Hwy911-Welfare2: 08 PM 700 block of W 57th St911-Welfare2: 53 PM 600 block of Grant Ave911-Welfare5: 24 PM 200 block of N Center St911-Welfare5: 45 PM 400 block of Oleander911-Welfare5: 53 PM 3000 block of E 18th St911-Welfare7: 22 PM 2000 block of Hyview Dr911-Welfare8: 07 PM 1100 block of S Jackson St911-Welfare9: 01 PM 2800 block of Pheasant Dr911-Welfare9: 52 AM 2000 block of W Coffman AveAccident Pd10: 03 AM S Center St & E 2nd StAccident Pd10: 16 AM EA St & N Lincoln StAccident Pd10: 39 AM S Curtis St & Us InterstatAccident Pd11: 36 AM 600 block from Westshore RdAccident Pd1: 50 PM 6400 block from Indian Wells DrAccident Pd4: 45 PM 300 block from N Colorado AveAccident Pd1: 53 PM 1100 block from E 7th StAgency Assist2 : 21 PM 400 blocks from S Lincoln StAgency Assist7: 33 AM 600 blocks from E 1st StAlarm Security3: 23 PM 1400 blocks from WaterfordAlarm Security5: 54 PM block 100 from W 1st StAlarm Security10: 52 PM 1200 block from E 12th StAlarm Security11: 26 PM block 3500 from Cy AveAlarm Security11: 45 AM block 2400 from Prairie LnAnimal Problem12: 24 PM 4400 block from Boles RdAnimal Problem1: 21 PM block 1500 of Linda Vista DrAnimal Problem2: 03 PM 1800 block of Miracle DrAnimal Problem4: 41 PM 800 block of N Beech StAnimal Problem3: 47 PM I 25 | MP 186Attempt-Locate4: 20 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 21st SAttempt-Locate7: 01 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th SAttempt-Locate12: 36 PM 800 block of Trigood DrBurglary Auto9: 12 PM 500 block of S Pennsylvania AveBurglary Auto9: 34 PM 500 block from S Pennsylvania AveBurglary Auto10: 04 PM 600 block from S Nebraska AveBurglary Auto10: 22 PM 600 block from S Nebraska AveBurglary Auto9: 53 AM 600 block from E 2nd StBurglary Busine2: 27 PM 1100 block from Bretton DrBurglary Res9: 49 AM 900 block of N Elma StCitizen Assist12: 40 PM 700 block of EA StCitizen Assist2: 11 PM 900 block of S Mckinley StCitizen Assist4: 09 PM 2900 block of Central DrCitizen Assist9: 36 AM 2100 block of E 12th StCitizen Comp11: 48 AM 1200 block of Saker CtCitizen Comp8: 42 PM 1800 block from S Jackson StCitizen Comp10: 08 AM 700 block from Landmark DrCivil Standby10: 32 AM 1200 block from N Derrick DrDead Animal2: 23 PM 300 block from N Forest DrDead Animal2: 03 PM 2400 block from Grandview PlDisturbance7 : 06 PM 2900 block from Central DrDisturbance11: 04 PM 20 0 b lock from N Park StDisturbance11: 50 PM 2400 block from Grandview PlDisturbance3: 04 PM 1600 block from E Yellowstone HwyDrugs9: 32 AM 1900 block from Bonnie Brae StFamily Fight4: 23 PM 4200 block from Cy AveHit And Run1: 12 PM 300 block from S Durbin Problem StParking2: 55 PM 1300 block from S Jackson StParking Problem7: 53 PM N Fairdale Ave & E YellowsParking Problem1: 38 PM 2405 Cy AveProperty Damage3: 52 PM 4200 block from Cy AveShoplifting11: 26 AM 1000 block from Cy AveSick Animal9: 20 AM 600 block from W 11th StStray Animal10: 09 AM 13300 block from E Us Highway 20-26Stray Animal1: 19 PM 100 block from N Jackson StStray Animal3: 26 PM 1700 block from Miracle DrStray Animal3: 26 PM 200 block from EM StStray Animal3: 02 PM 4000 block from Plaza DrSuspicious8: 50 PM 1300 block from S Washington StSuspicious11: 31 PM 3600 block from Navarre RdTelephone Ord11: 37 AM 1100 block from S Nebraska AveTheft1: 25 PM 3600 block from E 18 StTheft1: 08 PM W 13th St & S Oak Traffic stop1: 48 PM E 12th St & Bon AveTraffic stop1: 49 P ME 13th St & SW Olcott StTraffic Stop1: 57 PM E 12th St & Missouri AveTraffic Stop3: 58 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop4: 58 PM E 14th St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop6: 23 PM Cy Ave & S Oak StTraffic Stop7 : 34 PM E 2nd St & Trigood DrTraffic Stop9: 58 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N BeveTraffic Stop9: 59 PM E 6th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop11: 20 PM E 15th St & S Washington STraffic Stop12: 21 PM 900 block of E 25th StUnconsciousness8: 11 AM 1100 block from S Mckinley StVehicle Aband.9: 39 AM 1400 block from S Mckinley StVehicle Aband.2: 37 PM I 25 | Mp 186Vehicle Fire5: 53 PM 4400 block from E 2nd StVehicle Theft7: 35 PM 500 block from S Pennsylvania AveVehicle Theft12: 34 PM 7900 block from Sims Creek RdVicious Animal1: 25 PM 1200 block from S Fenway StVicious Animal7: 42 PM 2900 block from Central DrWanted Person10: 32 PM 1600 block from Bryan Stock TrlWeapon Offense9: 55 AM 1300 block from S Melrose StWelfare Check1: 56 PM 1300 block from CornwallWelfare Check4: 06 PM 700 block from College DrWelfare Check5: 10 PM 600 block from Cy AveWelfare Check7: 18 Block PM 1100 of check S Beverly StWelfare

Friday – 12/27

TimeLocationCall Type12: 51 AM 3600 block from Carmel Dr911-Welfare2: 14 AM 5000 block from Blackmore RdAlarm Security6: 22 AM 4100 block from E 2nd StAlarm Security5: 53 AM 200 block from E 6th StCitizen Comp12: 03 AM 200 block from N Park StEms Assistance12: 18 AM 5700 block of Highland DrMotorist Assist6: 39 AM Coulter Dr & Brigham YoungParking Problem12: 13 AM 200 block of N Park StProperty Damage12: 04 AM 4200 block of Cy AveShoplifting12: 40 AM E Yellowstone Hwy & CurtisTraffic Stop6: 39 AM E 3rd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop12: 24 AM 3400 block from Whispering Springs RdWanted Person1: 16 AM 1200 block from N Center StWelfare Check1: 30 AM E 2nd St & S Kimball StWelfare Check