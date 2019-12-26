CPD incident report log (12/25/19 – 12/26/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a police call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

The article continues below …

Wednesday – 12/25

TimeLocationCall Type2: 57 PM 4400 block from S Center St911-Welfare8: 01 PM 1100 block from E 15th St911-Welfare12: 43 PM Kit Carson Ave & BellaireAccident Pd8: 47 PM E 2nd St & S Conwell StAccident Pd10: 19 PM 1300 block from E 6th StAccident Pd11: 20 PM N Mckinley St & BurlingtonAccident Pd4: 37 PM block 500 of Landmark DrAgency Assist12: 10 PM block 4000 of Cy AveAlarm Security9: 55 AM block 1200 of E 2nd StAnimal Bite4: 43 PM 1000 block of St Mary StAnimal Noise9: 35 PM 600 block from Eagle CirAnimal Noise6: 08 PM 800 block from E Yellowstone HwyAssault2: 31 PM Cy Ave & Paradise DrAttempt-Locate7: 13 PM Indian Springs Dr & WhispeAttempt-Locate5: 05 PM 2400 block Grandview PlCivil Standby10: 38 PM Six Mile Rd & Zero RdDead Animal6: 24 PM 2100 block from Brentwood Dr Deceased7: 28 PM 1700 block from Custer AveDisturbance8: 11 PM 1400 block from S Pennsylvania AveDisturbance10: 23 PM 2400 block from Grandview PlDisturbance10: 57 PM 700 block from S Walsh DrDisturbance11: 18 PM 800 block from E Yello wstone HwyDisturban ce11: 04 AM N Huber Dr & Bruhn WayDrugs7: 04 AM 1900 bloc d & # 39; Absaroka TrlEms Assist1: 37 PM 1800 bloc de Breck AveEms Assist3: 05 PM 1000 bloc de S Jackson StExtra Patrol2: 17 PM 900 bloc de N Durbin StFamily Fight7: 39 AM 1800 block from Kit Carson AveMissing Animal10: 53 AM 300 block from N Jackson StMissing Animal1: 46 PM I 25 / Us 20 / Us 26 / UsMotorist Assist4: 35 PM EA St & N Beech StPublic Intox10: 16 PM 900 bloc de S Poplar StPublic Intox10: 58 AM Cy Ave & Kit Carson AveReddi4: 51 PM E 12th St & S Walsh DrReddi5: 26 PM 1400 block of S Pennsylvania AveShots Fired5: 02 PM 1100 block of S Cherry StSick Animal9: 26 AM Zuni TrlStray Animal11: 56 AM 2100 block from Eddopf AveStray Animal7: 06 PM E 15th St & S Forest DrStray Animal11: 16 AM 300 block from N Kimball StSuspicious11: 09 PM 1700 block from Luker DrSuspicious11: 22 AM 1200 block from S Willow StTheft5: 05 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTheft4: 20 PM W 1st St & N David StTraffic Stop4: 37 PM Brookview Dr & Mariposa Bl Traffic Stop9: 43 PM E 10th St & S Be verly StTraffic Stop4: 46 PM 1000 block of St Mary StWanted Person1: 16 PM 1300 block of Kingsbury DrWelfare Check5: 01 PM 400 block of Westshore RdWelfare Check

Thursday – 12/26

TimeLocationCall Type6: 26 AM N Poplar St & W 1st StAccident Pi12: 43 AM 600 block of S Jefferson StAlarm Security4: 10 AM 1200 block of E 12th StAlarm Security1: 53 AM 1100 block of E 1st StAssault3: 26 AM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrAttempt -Locate4: 03 AM 1200 block from E 15th StDisturbance2: 05 AM 500 block from S Walsh DrFire Assist6: 39 AM 700 block from W 52nd StTheft5: 41 AM E 1st St & N Park StTraffic Stop