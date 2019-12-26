CPD incident report log (12/24/19 – 12/25/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a police call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

A call is not indicative of an arrest or criminal activity. Only that a call was made to this location.

The information is provided by the Casper Police Department at the request of Oil City.

Anyone cited or arrested during an appeal to law enforcement is presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges resulting from these arrests may be the subject of official filings with the competent office.

Tuesday – 12/24

TimeLocationCall Type11: 25 AM 2200 block from Dale Dr911-Welfare5: 46 PM 2900 block from Navarre Rd911-Welfare7: 28 PM 2200 block from Mercy Cir911-Welfare8: 16 PM 500 block from EE St911-Welfare10: 34 PM 900 block from S Cedar St911-Welfare11: 46 AM S Center St & E 2nd StAccident Pd11: 44 AM 1000 block of Bonnie Brae AveAlarm Security3: 15 PM 1800 block of Cy AveAlarm Security4: 52 PM 400 block of S Center StAlarm Security10: 04 PM 2200 block of Cy AveAlarm Security12: 53 PM 400 block of Indian PaintbrushAnimal Noise10: 10 AM 700 block of W 10th StAnimal Problem6: 00 PM E 2nd St & Blackmore RdAttempt-Locate11: 43 PM 1000 block of Cy AveCitizen Assist11: 18 PM 1700 block of W 25th St C 37 Citizen Comp11: 05 AM 1300 block from E 19th StDisturbance2: 12 PM 100 block from N Forest DrDisturbance3: 02 PM 1900 block from S Missouri AveDrugs9: 43 AM 1700 block from Nottingham DrEms Assist10: 44 AM 1500 block from E 17th StFire Assist9: 29 PM 100 block of W 1st StFire Assist12: 03 PM 3200 block of Energy LnFraud12: 23 PM E 2nd St & S Grant StHit And Run3: 24 PM 200 block from EJ StHit And Run10: 49 PM E 6th St & Country Club RdInterference8: 40 PM 900 block from N Park StLoud Music7: 24 AM 1300 block from Glenaire DrParking Problem7: 28 PM 1900 bloc de S Missouri AveParking Problem1: 16 PM 4200 block of Hospitality LnProperty Damage12: 21 PM E 15th St & S Forest DrReddi5: 29 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrReddi6: 10 PM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdReddi10: 00 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & CurtisReddi7: 32 PM N Beverly St & E YellowstoSick Animal7: 08 AM S Poplar St & W 25th StStray Animal9: 10 AM N Beverly St & EA StStray Animal10: 34 AM 500 block of S Jackson StStray Animal11: 02 AM 3600 block by Harvey PlStray Animal12: 25 PM S Coffman Ave & Odell AveStray Animal12: 40 PM Doane LnStray Animal1: 47 PM E 21st St & Fairdale AveStray Animal2: 29 PM E 2nd St & S Mckinley StStray Animal10: 48 AM Trappers Trl & Rogue RiverSuspicious10: 00 AM 600 block of E 5th StTheft1: 50 PM 5100 block of Blackmore RdTheft9: 42 AM 400 block of Westshore Rd Me nace2: 29 PM 1200 bloc de E 2nd StThreatening9: 31 PM Cy Ave & Central DrTraffic Hazard8: 57 AM W 1st St & N Ash StTraffic Stop9: 26 AM 2900 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop10: 41 AM Cy Ave & Sw Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop10 : 42 AM W 11th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop11: 05 AM E 2nd St & S Minnesota AveTraffic Traffic3: 21 PM W 12th St & S David StTraffic Stop3: 43 PM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop4: 34 PM W 7th St & S David StTraffic Stop4: 58 PM E 2nd St & S Lincoln StTraffic Stop5: 06 PM Landmark Dr & Caeda DrTraffic Stop5: 12 PM E 2nd St & S Socony PlTraffic Stop5: 29 PM E 2nd St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop6: 15 PM 4200 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop6: 22 PM EH St & N Center StTraffic Stop6: 28 PM W 1st St & S Elm StTraffic Traffic6: 36 PM 4200 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop6: 46 PM E 15th St & Carriage LnTraffic Stop6: 47 PM Medicine Bow St & S WalshTraffic Stop 7:46 PM E 24th St & Lexington AveTraffic Stop7: 57 PM E 2nd St & S Lowell StTraffic Stop8: 06 PM 800 blocks from C y AveTraffic Stop9: 17 AM Legion Ln & Hospitality LnVehicle A band 12:17 PM 2200 block from Dale DrWanted Person1: 24 PM 1100 block from Wilkins CirWanted Person4: 33 PM 2900 block from Central DrWanted Person3: 18 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrWeapon Offense2: 38 PM 1200 block of Boulder DrWelfare Check3: 23 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StWelfare Check3: 44 PM 200 block of N Park StWelfare Check6: 27 PM 700 block of La HaciendaWelfare Check8: 21 PM 1900 block of S Missouri AveWelfare Check10: 42 PM 800 block from N Lincoln StWelfare Check

Wednesday – 12/25

TimeLocationCall Type12: 05 AM 4000 block from W 38th St911-Welfare1: 21 AM 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security1: 08 AM 1100 block from St Mary StAssault12: 20 AM 1700 block from Kearney AveDisturbance2: 46 AM 1200 block from N Center StDisturbance2: 57 AM 1100 block from S Willow StDisturbance3: 09 AM 4400 block from BobcatLoud Music1: 56 AM 100 block from St John StReddi12: 14 AM 400 block from Albany StRunaway Juvnile12: 33 AM State Highway 487 & StateSuspicious1: 50 AM 1100 block de S Willow StSuspicious12: 01 AM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop1: 45 AM W 29th St & S Coffman AveTraffic Stop12: 14 AM 700 bloc de EA StWelfare Check