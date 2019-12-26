Cow posthumously honored as Carnegie Hero – The Reporter

Loading...

The term "no greater love" is certainly written in the New Testament (John 15:13), is generally recognized in the context of personal sacrifice and is certainly true for a father who gives his life to save his son.

A late Vacaville man who demonstrated those values ​​is among 17 people named Hero Carnegie for an act of extraordinary heroism.

Mir Khaled Ahmad, 41, will posthumously receive a Carnegie Medal for saving his son from drowning on a family outing last year to the Randall Tract area on the American River near Kyburz, a small unincorporated community along the Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

In mid-December, he and the others, including a resident of Canada, were recognized for their brave acts, saving others from burning vehicles, burning a house or drowning, by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. Their medals are awarded to those who "risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or trying to save the lives of others," authorities said.

According to the commission, Mir Zahed Ahmad, 9, fell from a rock in the fast and cold waters of the river on June 23, 2018. Despite not knowing how to swim, Mir Zahed's father, store manager 7- Eleven in Fairfield, jumped behind his son. The man reportedly grabbed the boy in a bear hug and lifted him so that his head was on the water. He submerged and resurfaced many times before pushing the child toward the rock. Another man on the rock held one end of a long stick towards Mir Zahed, who grabbed it. The man took the boy to the top of the rock.

Mir Khaled, who worked as a doctor in Afghanistan before moving to the United States a few years ago, slipped underwater. His body was recovered more than 600 feet downstream. In addition to Mir Zahed, the victim is survived by a wife and two other children.

With this final announcement of the 2019 beneficiaries, a total of 10,135 Carnegie Medals have been awarded from the Fund

founded in 1904. The president of the Commission, Mark Laskow, said that each of the winners or their survivors will also receive a financial subsidy.

Over the more than 115 years since the Fund was established by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, $ 41.3 million have been awarded in single grants, scholarship assistance, death benefits and ongoing assistance, Jewels Phraner, a spokesman for the Fund Commission noted at the launch.