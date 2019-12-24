Court proceedings are restored again for Vallejo man accused of fatal shots in 2013

Loading...

Earlier this month, a judge from the Superior Court of Solano County rescheduled legal proceedings for a Vallejo man accused of a gun murder in 2013 who was extradited from Peru to the United States in April.

William Bruce Cordoba, 38, appeared in Department 4 on December 16 for a preparatory conference and the establishment of a preliminary hearing, but Judge E. Bradley Nelson ordered him to return for the same process at 8:30 am from January 16 at the Fairfield Justice Center, court records indicate.

Córdoba was charged with the murder of February 27, 2013 by Jimmie Richardson, 27, at 4:20 a.m., near Borges Lane and Evelyn Circle in Vallejo.

The officers who arrived found Richardson killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The district attorney of Solano County filed his complaint against Cordoba on April 2, 2013, and the following day an arrest warrant was issued. In addition to first-degree murder, he is accused of chaos and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the latter another serious crime.

Córdoba, also known as William Johnson, was arrested on March 21, 2014 in the city of Lima, capital of Peru, where he faced local charges in an unrelated case.

American citizen, Córdoba was extradited to the United States on April 5 and was admitted to the Solano County jail, where he remains without bail.

He is represented by lawyer Joseph D. O’Sullivan. Deputy District Attorney Bill Ainsworth leads the prosecution.

If convicted of first-degree murder at trial, Córdoba faces 25 years of life imprisonment and perhaps more time for other charges and to flee the country.