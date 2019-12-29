Court order aims to alleviate growing tensions between Unifor, Regina's co-op refinery

Loading...

Following Unifor's intimidation tactics and the co-op refinery, Regina's courts are now involved in their labor dispute.

On December 24, Attorney General Janet McMurtry issued an order stating that pickets can only be prevented from entering and leaving the refinery for up to 10 minutes or so long until they express their desire to cross the picket line ,

Your order tries to deal with the growing tensions between the two parties in order to keep the peace.

"Long delays can create tensions that cause unexpected events," said McMurtry in her written decision.

Both Unifor and Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL) have accused the other side of harassment, abuse and even violence.

Jared Savage, an FCL security advisor, told the court that he had been pushed by a picket and that his list of replacement workers had been taken away. Buses that carry replacement workers are tracked and cut off by members, Savage said.

Other FCL witnesses reported being insulted and trucks waiting for hours to get to the refinery.

Unifor claims that trucking is taking place because the refinery "unnecessarily sends tank trucks to increase facility disruption," which the FCL contests.

Before the lockout on December 5, a witness informed the court that it was not uncommon for trucks to wait 12 hours or more.

"It happens monthly, if not more," said Tammy Hayward, an out-of-hours dispatcher in the oil sales department.

Rick Benoit, who provides security for Unifor, told the court he speaks to the Regina Police Service (RPS) daily "to make sure there are no public security issues."

In the early days of the lockout, he admitted there were some screams and roads were blocked, but said the pickets had now become "peaceful, orderly, and legal."

Benoit reported that he had reported several incidents to the RPS of Unifor members being hit by vehicles, and had seen FCL security forces abuse and picket pickets. Benoit said he even saw a vehicle picket picking up.

Several Unifor members informed the court that they were being mocked by the FCL. A replacement worker allegedly followed a picket and photographed his home. Another member was sent a text saying "I enjoy your work" by a replacement worker.

On December 14, 10 FCL security officers stormed on pickets and kicked them with their hands, arms, and forearms, witnesses said. FCL denied the allegations.

When the FCL filed an injunction against Unifor citing illegal pickets on December 17, they demanded that there should be no delay for people entering or leaving their property.

McMurtry agreed that there was illegal picket activity, but said that FCL's request would affect members' picket rights, which they considered to be an extremely important form of expression.

"It is clear that Unifor would suffer greater damage if its right to communicate its position in the industrial dispute and / or support its position were compromised," said McMurtry.

She added that there is no evidence that FCL's losses due to picket actions are irreplaceable.

The Regina Police Service will continue to be responsible for the enforcement of illegal activities in the future.

