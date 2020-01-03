Could this be Tom Brady's last game in Gillette? This is how he answered that question

Loading...

Fans and commentators look beyond the next wild card game of the New England Patriots, speculating on what might happen after this season. When he confronted journalists on Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady was forced to face those questions. At least two journalists asked him if the first wild card game at Gillette Stadium in a decade could be the last 42 years at Foxborough. If the Patriots lose on Saturday, their season would end. If they win, they are unlikely to have another game at home until next season. Combined with Brady's lack of contractual ties, because he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, the scenario naturally raises questions about his future. The first journalist took a kinder approach, delving into the issue by asking if Brady has any feelings of nostalgia. "I don't like nostalgia very much. I'm just quite focused on what I need to do. This week has felt more or less like any other week for the past 20 years. So, I'm just trying to focus on what I need to do and this it's a team that offers you many challenges, and (we) just have to go out and try to play really well, "he said. Later, another reporter asked more directly about Brady's thoughts about whether this could be his last game in New England. "I haven't thought about those things and I wouldn't be thinking about those things anyway," Brady replied to one of the questions. "It seemed like a normal week, so I approach the practice as usual and try to do my best. That's what I'm going to do this weekend too." Brady also said there wasn't. I didn't hear the speculation. "It's probably not the best after we lose turning on the TV and listening to all the programs and things like that," he said.

