Could BYU, Gonzaga and Saint Mary & # 39; s arrive at the NCAA Tournament this season?

PROVO – Mark Few of Gonzaga, who trains the country's number 1 team, has been involved in the West Coast Conference for three decades.

Yes, few have witnessed many changes in the league over the years. And when it comes to assessing the current status of the WCC, the Zags coach is encouraged.

"We are in a very good space, especially after last year's performance throughout the league and throughout the conference," Pow told the Deseret News on WCC media day in October. "It seems that it will be one of those years in which we should represent ourselves very well because there are many experienced teams that are able to participate in a bet for the NCAA Tournament."

Eight of the 10 teams in the league kick off the WCC game on Thursday. BYU welcomes Loyola Marymount on Saturday at her inauguration of the conference.

Throughout the part of the season without conferences, a handful of WCC teams have impressed. National experts, including ESPN bracket specialist Joe Lunardi, are projecting three WCC teams: Gonzaga (14-1), Saint Mary & # 39; s (13-2) and BYU (11-4) of high rank, in the NCAA Tournament in March based on what I have achieved so far. The WCC has not had three NCAA tournament teams since 2012.

In the latest NCAA NET rankings, Gonzaga is registered at number 6, Saint Mary & # 39; s is number 32 and BYU is number 34. Meanwhile, number 88 Santa Clara (13-2), number 104 San Francisco (11-4) and No. 147 Pacific (12-4) have double digit victories.

"Everyone wins every game. It's crazy. I know Gonzaga is the number 1 team in the country and Saint Mary's is excellent. They are amazing at the moment," said BYU coach Mark Pope, who also praised Santa Clara, Pacific, USF and Pepperdine. “The league is very, very good. It will be very, very competitive.

"He's very well trained. He's a great league, man. People who don't know basketball look at small gyms and say," Oh, it's not a great league. "It's a great league. And it's really competitive. I'm glad that let's be there because that's what you want to do: you want to play against great teams. "

Saint Mary's coach, Randy Bennett, said the WCC has a solid foundation.

“The league is really good. The programs have made some real efforts, in terms of commitment, to train staff, train salaries, facilities, programming, whatever, ”he said. “Our league is definitely in a different place than five years ago.

“Some teams have had a high level of success. Other programs are like, ‘We want to be part of that. We also want a part of that. "I think that's what happened. We were the eighth best league in the country last year, and I don't see any reason why we wouldn't be that or better this year."

San Francisco's first-year coach Todd Golden also has a good perspective on the evolution of the league.

"I played at Saint Mary's in the early 2000s and this is by far the best the league has had from top to bottom. It's not close," he said. “There are eight teams that can legitimately reach the postseason this year. When I was playing, there were only eight teams in the league and three teams in dispute. There are excellent permanent trainers. It should not be considered a middle-aged league. That is the conclusion.

“Look at our success against Pac-12 last year: 10-7 and only five of those games were at home. Gonzaga and Saint Mary's have been two of the best 25 programs in the last 10 years across the country. Coach (Herb) Sendek has a great team in Santa Clara and coach (Lorenzo) Romar has a great team in Pepperdine. It will be a challenge in the top half of the league. "

A year ago, Saint Mary & # 39; s knocked out Gonzaga in the WCC tournament championship game to win his ticket to the Big Dance. Golden said the WCC should be a multi-offer league this season.

"If you go with the numbers and the eye exam or any metric you want to use to evaluate these teams, the fact that Saint Mary’s had to win the conference tournament to do the NCAA tournament is a joke, to be honest, "said Golden. “That was a team among the 30 best in the country without a doubt. I think they showed by facing Villanova face to face in the first round they belong. In any given year, as this league strengthens, there should be three or four teams that should have a chance at the tournament. "

A couple of years ago, Gonzaga considered moving to the Mountain West Conference before the WCC made changes to allow league teams to improve their NCAA tournament resumes. For the second consecutive year, the 10 teams in the league are playing 16 conference games instead of 18.

After a successful non-league performance as a league, will the WCC be able to get more than one team to participate in the NCAA Tournament, without having to beat the powerful perennial Gonzaga in the game for the WCC title?

"We will see how it develops," Sendek said. "We can deserve more than two offers."

West Coast conference at a glance

Here is the projected order of completion of the league with non-conference registration and NET classification entering the WCC game.