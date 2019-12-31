Correctional cadets who used Nazi greetings in the photo will be fired

Loading...

Apprentices of correctional officers in West Virginia regularly gave the Nazi salute "as a sign of respect" for their instructor in the weeks leading up to the publication of a photo of the cadets with raised arms that triggered widespread outrage, researchers said state in a report on Monday.

That conclusion is part of a three-page executive summary published on Monday that details the state's investigation into the controversial image that was published publicly earlier this month.

The summary determined that an unidentified number of trainees at Class 18 Academy began using the hand gesture in the second or third week of training "as a sign of respect" by their academy correctional instructor, Karrie Byrd. Other classmates began using the gesture.

The executive summary does not mention the word "Nazi", but only refers to the action of the cadets as the "hand gesture". The faces of the cadets were blurred by the state when he released the photo.

"Several cadets recognized him for his historical implications and refused to follow the class," the report reads. "Others who knew the implications of the gesture felt pressure to fit in and joined. Some of these class members expressed their concerns to their classmates."

After receiving the report, Republican Governor Jim Justice announced that the 34 cadets in the class photo will be fired and four instructors will be suspended without pay. In addition, a total of three members have been dismissed, including Byrd.

"As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo … in the strongest possible terms," ​​Justice said in a statement. “I also said that this act should have real consequences: terminations and dismissals. This type of behavior will not be tolerated under my supervision in any state government agency. "

According to the summary, Byrd told investigators he was not aware of the historical and racial implications of the hand gesture and said he thought it was a greeting. However, other interviewers seem to contradict Byrd's statement.

For example, the report found that two instructors approached Byrd separately once they witnessed the hand gesture used by members of the Class 18 Academy. He said an instructor tried to tell Byrd and the class about the negative connotations of use a hand gesture similar to a Nazi greeting. But the summary of the report found that a cadet replied: "Look at me, I'm black and I'm doing it."

"The gesture was made with Byrd's knowledge," the report said. "The investigation revealed that she encouraged him, delighted in him and, at times, corresponded to the gesture. In addition, Byrd seemed to annul the corrective actions taken by others and assured the cadets the behavior was acceptable."

Byrd finally ordered his class to use the hand gesture while taking a picture of the class, he said. He added that after 10 members resisted, Byrd explicitly told them to make the gesture. Seven of those cadets told investigators that they closed their fists to appear to comply with Byrd's claim but not directly imitate a Nazi greeting, which can be seen in the published photo.

When Byrd then asked a secretary to print the photo with the legend "Hail Byrd," a secretary pressured her about what the class was doing, according to the report. State investigators say Byrd responded with "because I am a tough man like Hitler." . "

The photo also appeared before "Capt. Daniels-Watts," according to the report, which hid the captain's name. The report says that the captain never addressed Byrd about the photo and did not try to stop the distribution of the photo.

"Do I quit now or what?" "Daniels-Watts asked state officials during the investigation." I saw the picture and did nothing. "

Finally, the investigators determined that the cadets showed a "poor judgment", but concluded that no one who participated in the gesture was discriminatory.

The report concluded: "There is no dispute that the gesture and photograph of & # 39; Hail Byrd & # 39; were very offensive and atrocious in appearance, but the investigation did not reveal any motivation or manifest intention that it was an act discriminatory towards any racial, religious or ethnic group. "

Until Monday, only the summary had been published and not the full report. That means that the names of the cadets and the full names of those involved have not been made public.

