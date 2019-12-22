Corporate choir sings for mental health

Loading...

The Coles Choir, officially known as Coles Community Singers, has been running for almost five years, starting as a three-month essay and becoming a mainstay of the company's festivities.

The supermarket is not the only large company to start singing clubs. Official and unofficial choirs exist at Telstra, Macquarie, National Australia Bank, Coca Cola and Westpac, the latter including accompaniment for flute and piano.

Coles' strong team of 60 includes computer programmers, payroll staff, financial services, liquor support staff and supply chain managers.

In addition to the weekly rehearsals, this group of rags is used by the company to boost morale, launch new stores and, on occasion, promote product line launches with groceries parodies.

"A company favorite is" This is what the pies are for, "which we did for the launch of mini fruit pies," said Andrea Currie, director of the Coles & # 39; Own division. Brand and founding member of Community Singers.

"We also supported the start of the mango season by singing" Mango Mango "instead of" Monday Monday "."

But beneath the satirical singalongs of the group hides a broader objective. The choir is a key tenet of Coles' mental health initiatives, offering employees a way to relieve stress, build friendships, and spread joy throughout the office.

We get people who never sang before saying "I can't believe how good I feel, what's the secret?" We don't know, it just happens.

Shaun Islip, Open Door Singers

Studies have shown that singing in choirs has a direct correlation to the mental well-being of individuals, including strengthening social ties, reducing loneliness and acting as an “ icebreaker ''. 39; effective for new employees or socially isolated employees.

"It's something I love to do, and it's a way for me to bring my authentic self to work," says Currie. "And I always leave with that feeling of satisfaction, like I totally nailed it down."

Shaun Islip conducts the Open Door Singers community choir program and supervises the Coles choir group, accompanying their performances with a broad smile and an acoustic guitar. He believes that singing programs are an underestimated option for companies hoping to improve the well-being of workers.

"Something extraordinary happens when a group of people get together and sing," he says. "You make friends, you form communities and it breaks down the silos."

"We get people who have never sung before saying" I can't believe how good I feel, what's the secret? "We don't know, this is happening."

Islip has conducted choirs for many members of Australian companies, including the ANZ Bank and the international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, although he would not comment on their singing prowess.

According to Deborah Yates, Managing Partner for People, Performance and Culture at KPMG, the number of choirs and similar mental health initiatives across Australia is on the rise, as companies place clear benefits on employee well-being.

"Mental health is a big challenge for Australians, with 20% of us aged 16 to 85 suffering from mental illness every year," she said.

"So while you may be jokingly watching a choir, it makes a fundamental difference to mental well-being at work. It is a natural way to create a sense of belonging for workers."

KMPG's own initiatives include a chess club and a running club, as well as a group of choirs led by the Barangaroo Precinct. These are the types of deals that help attract the best employees to the workplace, says Yates.

"Employees are really looking for a place where they can find a sense of belonging, and these initiatives are an important part of it."

A choir for all

Following their performance at the foyer, community singers will embark on an hour-long song tour of the entire office, which is surprisingly well received by employees, says Currie.

"People sometimes feel like they need permission to listen or participate, but we find that once we get started, people quickly gravitate towards us," says -she.

"The choir is not only for people who sing, it is for people who listen."

With just over a week before Christmas, carols are the main focus of Currie and her team, although at other times of the year, it doesn’t matter which song is fair play.

"We have dozens and dozens in the repertoire now, but my favorite is Viva la Vida, from Coldplay because it's such a difficult song but it sounds amazing and it attracts people to listen," she said. .

But, over a period of five years and many performances, has the choir already interpreted the emblematic version of Down Quo & # 39; s Status Down?

"You know what, I don't think it is," she said.

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

