Corporal of the Mississippi Army accused of shooting and killing his wife

Editor's Note: This article by Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Four members of the Coast Guard, who were subjected to exceptional conditions when they saved a child, a pregnant woman and dozens more during a strong storm in 2017, were awarded prestigious medals for their exploits.

Sergeant 3rd Class Tyler Gantt, Lt. John Briggs, Cmdr. Scott Sanborn and Petty Officer 1st Class James Yockey defy strong winds, pouring rains, power lines and other hazards, saving up to 120 people each during Hurricane Harvey.

Gantt, Briggs and Sanborn were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross last week. Yockey received the air medal for his actions.

The awards were presented by counter-administrator John Nadeau, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District. The district is headquartered in New Orleans and is responsible for missions along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico coast where hurricane Harvey delivered up to 60 inches of rainfall – most of all recorded weather events in the country.

