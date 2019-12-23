Cornell University academics use machine learning to analyze Oktoberfest data

Loading...

Image: Supplied / Cornell University

Cornell University academics have concluded that machine learning could potentially be used for applications such as automated payment systems after an experiment that uses technology to identify which foods and beverages Oktoberfest attendees prefer.

Published data sets (PDF) revealed that 1,100 images were analyzed as part of the investigation. The images were captured for 11 days using a video camera that was installed on top of a box in a beer store during the world's largest beer festival in Munich, Germany.

However, only a small amount of available data was analyzed, academics said, noting that analyzing all the data would be "very laborious."

Instead, they suggested that one possible way to avoid this would be to use self-learning, or "pseudo tagging."

"The pseudo tagging uses a trained model in tagged data to write down unlabeled data. In this data automatically annotated, you can train a new model that would see more training data at the expense of possible annotation errors," the researchers said. .

As part of the research, academics also evaluated the impact of machine learning training systems using day images only to examine night images with low saturation, and found that performance was reduced "substantially."

"Therefore, we need night images in the training set for a stable result," the document said.

To further examine the performance of machine learning models, the researchers extracted 85 test images that presented difficult cases such as images in which many objects are close to each other, there is a large obstruction by the waiters or blurring of movement.

The researchers also used data from the last two days of the event to evaluate the models that were trained in data from the first nine days.

As part of the publication of the data sets, academics have also made available the remaining 600 GB of data that was not analyzed.

The academics said that while deep learning is suitable for detecting objects, it is essential that the detection results be stable for automated payment services.

"To be closer to this goal, more research should be done and / or more data should be noted. The data set we publish offers a starting point," the academics said.

