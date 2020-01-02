Content of the forecast: private weather forecast

Loading...

Long-haul truckers can now get hourly forecasts of road surface conditions and temperatures for each kilometer of main road in the United States, Europe and parts of China. Autonomous vehicles, once they roll, will likely use the same type of data to help them avoid slippery spots and storms on their way to deliver people and goods.

This valuable information may not come from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its much-touted weather agency, or even from its European counterpart. Instead, companies can increasingly pay to access private data, trend analysis and forecasts, as part of the expansion of a new meteorological industry that operates modern tools such as machine learning, automated detection, internet connected devices and cloud computing.

For Global Weather Corp., this means developing a system for drivers that can identify the exact weather conditions they are likely to encounter on their route and then keep them away from potential problems. "The system will not only know the weather for the next five kilometers, but within your car navigation system, you will be redirected to be faster," said Bill Gail, CEO of the Boulder-based company, which is testing the system with several Car manufacturers. It’s as if Waze meets Weather Underground – at least, that’s the idea. And automated taxis will be able to tell human passengers that parts of the city are impassable due to weather conditions, says Gail.

As road temperatures can differ by as much as 20 degrees from air temperature, the company’s software uses a forecasting model that takes into account physics at the surface and in the atmosphere. To do this, the Gail firm combines the observations of the National Weather Service with forecasts developed by its own climate modelers. This mix of public and private could make our lives safer and more efficient, if it resulted in better or more personalized forecasts. In any case, it is likely to become more and more common.

"We are at a tipping point where weather forecasting technology, which has been and is still dominated by government, will change," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO of ClimaCell, a Boston-based startup that is collecting observations. from the Internet. sensors, planes and buildings to create forecasts for clients like JetBlue and the New England Patriots.

The U.S. commercial weather industry – which markets everything from drought forecasts targeting individual farms to data for Chinese truckers – was already worth around $ 7 billion in 2017, according to NOAA research. The demand from the public and major insurance companies for more accurate forecasts of potentially destructive storms and floods will only increase as climate change accelerates extreme weather events.

But commercial interests are not the only potential buyers of this new source of weather data. NOAA itself also plunges its feet into this world of private data. The agency already buys weather balloon business information as well as lightning strike data.

"There is a lot of potential for this to work well for taxpayers," said Karen St. Germain, deputy director of satellite programs at NOAA. "If we lead these partnerships wisely, we could provide more actionable information at the same price or at a better price."

After several years of testing, NOAA is now preparing to purchase readings from commercial satellites that use GPS signals to measure the density of the atmosphere. This data, collected using a technique called radio-occultation, can measure atmospheric temperature, humidity and pressure.

NOAA's 2020 budget request includes up to $ 6 million to purchase radio-occultation data from private companies as well as money to continue testing and assessing the quality of the information . Agency officials say they plan to purchase other types of commercial weather observations in the coming years, including measurements taken from weather balloons, from ground stations, ships and planes, and maybe someday from personal cellphones.

.