Consumers are warning against avoiding the popular BC-based U-Dream sleep aid because of the confusion of ingredients

Loading...

Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are cautioned to stay away from the popular BC-based U-Dream sleep aid after an unapproved substance has been discovered.

The product, which markets itself as a natural sleep aid, combining eastern medicinal herbs and western medicine, has been available in both countries as well as on Amazon and other websites for two years.

The US-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week that U-Dream specimens have found a substance similar to Zopiclone, a pharmaceutical sleep aid that is not approved in the United States.

CONTINUE READING:

The FDA is lowering the starting dose of sleep aid due to an impaired driving risk



The FDA said the discovered substance, Zopiclone Impurity 22, is also similar to Eszopiclone, another prescription sedative that is the active ingredient in Lunesta.

Although this drug is approved by the FDA, U-Dream is marketed as a non-prescription sleep aid that, according to the FDA, can cause dizziness and lightheadedness the day after it is taken.

The story continues under the advertisement

In a statement on Friday, Vancouver-based company Biotrade, which manufactures U-Dream, said zopiclone is not a regular ingredient and is working to determine how the substance gets into the product.

4:06

Sleeping pills for a better sleep

Sleeping pills for a better sleep

Biotrade added that Health Canada informed the company this week that zopiclone contamination 22 was found in its own tests after alarming over an "unidentified material" for the first time last month.

Health Canada has not published a comment on this topic and has not replied to comments on Friday evening.

The company said that Health Canada "did not disclose the levels of contamination in the product, whether it was risky, or whether it was natural or manufactured."

CONTINUE READING:

Health Canada examines diabetes drug for possible carcinogenic contaminants



According to Biotrade, no confirmed cases of illness or irregular symptoms have been reported, but it is also recommended to stop using U-Dream in Canada and the United States.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to identify the source of this material and remove it so that we can return to the stores for the benefit of the many people who will benefit from the product," the company said.

"We're continuing to test and will keep you updated as new information becomes available."

The story continues under the advertisement

Visit the U-Dream website for more information.

– With files from Paul Johnson

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Sleep aids (t) Biotrade (t) Medicines (t) FDA (t) Food and Drug Administration (t) Health Canada (t) Natural sleep aids (t) Sedatives (t) Sleep aids (t) Sleep aids (t) Sleep aids ( t) sleeping pill (t) u dream (t) health (t) news