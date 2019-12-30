Connecticut school board member tried to kidnap a man at gunpoint

Loading...

A school board member was arrested after police said he was posing as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man from Seymour, Connecticut, at gunpoint. Connecticut City Board of Education member, Connecticut, Chris Taylor, was charged Friday with attempted second-degree kidnapping with a firearm, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, posing by a police officer and risk of injury to a child. His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was also arrested. She was accused of posing as a police officer, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the second degree, risk of injury to a child and criminal criminals. Both were released after each of them posted a $ 100,000 bond pending court appearance in Derby on Monday. in front of the court in a white van and hurried to enter the court a few minutes before the judge called their names. Taylor, with the tail of his shirt hanging, told the judge that at this time, he is representing himself and his wife and that he believes the case can be resolved shortly. "No good action goes unpunished," said Chris Taylor when he was contacted by phone on Saturday. He declined to comment further. Video: The man accused of posing as a police officer faces several charges. According to the arrest warrant, Chris Taylor and his wife impersonated police officers in an effort to enter an apartment building in Seymour. Once inside, the order indicates that they went to the apartment of a 21-year-old man with whom they are familiar and tried to force the victim to go with them. The order said the man refused and a fight ensued, during which the victim fought successfully against the couple and fled. Taylor and his wife agreed to turn themselves in to police on Friday night after learning that there was an arrest warrant, police said. Chris Taylor has been the subject of a series of controversies this year. In early 2019, Taylor's residence was questioned when the city zoning officials and the fire chief ordered that Taylor could not live in the makeshift apartment that, according to him, was his city's residence in a recycling business of your property. Taylor was granted an appeal in August to continue living in the apartment. On February 3, Taylor's father, 75, James Taylor, was arrested. Police said James Taylor broke into the home of his stepson, Donald Garamella, 45, in Fairfield and fatally shot his ex. wife Catherine Taylor, 70, with a .22 caliber rifle. He was trying to reload and shoot Garamella when, according to police, the younger man approached Taylor and managed to take his gun away. Police said James Taylor killed his ex-wife to end a dispute they had about the ownership of a garbage truck. deal. He was charged with murder and attempted murder. Chris Taylor then published his father's $ 2 million bonus, agreeing to allow his father, who would be monitored electronically, to live with him. Chris Taylor was in the process of transferring his father's property and business according to court records, on August 6, elder Taylor was found hanging in a locked storage container behind the house. An autopsy stated that his death was suicide. During these incidents, Chris Taylor, a Republican, has remained an active member of the school board. He is the third member of the Board of Education to face criminal charges this year. Read the full story here.

A school board member was arrested after police said he was posing as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man from Seymour, Connecticut, at gunpoint.

Bridgeport, Connecticut City Board of Education member Chris Taylor was charged Friday with attempted firearm kidnapping, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, impersonation of a Police officer and risk of injury to a child.

His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was also arrested. She was accused of posing as a police officer, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the second degree, risk of injury to a child and criminal raid.

Both were released after each published a $ 100,000 bail pending prosecution in the Superior Court in Derby on Monday.

The Taylor stopped in front of the court in a white van and rushed to the court minutes before the judge called their names.

Taylor, with the tails of his shirt hanging, told the judge that at this time, he is representing himself and his wife and that he believes the case can be resolved shortly.

"No good action goes unpunished," said Chris Taylor when he was contacted by phone on Saturday. He declined to comment further.

Video: Man accused of posing as police officer faces several charges

Under the arrest warrant, Chris Taylor and his wife pretended to be police officers in an effort to enter an apartment building in Seymour.

Once inside, the order says, they went to the apartment of a 21-year-old man with whom they are familiar and tried to force the victim to go with them.

The order said the man refused and a fight ensued, during which the victim fought successfully against the couple and fled.

Taylor and his wife agreed to turn themselves in to police on Friday night after learning that there was an arrest warrant, police said.

Chris Taylor has been the subject of a series of controversies this year.

In early 2019, Taylor's residence was questioned when city zoning officials and the fire chief ordered that Taylor could not live in the makeshift apartment he claimed as his city residence in a business Recycling you own.

Taylor received an appeal in August to continue living in the apartment.

On February 3, Taylor's father, 75, James Taylor, was arrested.

Police said James Taylor broke into the home of his stepson, Donald Garamella, 45, in Fairfield and fatally shot his ex-wife Catherine Taylor, 70, with a .22 caliber rifle. He was trying to reload and shoot Garamella when, according to police, the younger man approached Taylor and managed to take out the gun.

Police said James Taylor killed his ex-wife to end a dispute they had about the ownership of a garbage collection business. He was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Later, Chris Taylor published his father's $ 2 million bonus, and agreed to allow his father, who had to be monitored electronically, to live with him.

Chris Taylor was in the process of transferring his father's property and commercial interests to himself, according to court records, when on August 6, elder Taylor was found hanging in a closed storage container behind the house. An autopsy stated that his death was suicide.

Throughout these incidents, Chris Taylor, a Republican, has remained an active member of the school board.

He is the third member of the Board of Education to face criminal charges this year.

Read the full story here.

.