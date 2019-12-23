Confirmed: SFA Appoint Glasgow Derby Referee

Loading...

Celtic faces The Rangers in the final bhoys match of 2019.

It has been a great year for the club in general and a treble triple in the park.

A victory against the Ibrox club on 29 would be the icing on the cake.

Neil Lennon will prepare his men for all eventualities and knows that players will have to be at their best to get the victory.

The SFA has confirmed today that Kevin Clancy has a duty to officiate the last derby of the year.

Clancy will have the task of trying to control the game. Calling halfway and maybe watching if Alfredo Morelos, who for some reason didn't even receive a yellow during the cup final earlier this month.

Simply put, if the forward is allowed to act without repercussions, then he thrives. The moment he lives on the edge with a yellow, he becomes a less imposing player. Will the referee be strong enough?