Composting could be coming to Quincy schools

Patriot Ledger reported that a pilot program to test how composting would work in the city could reach Quincy schools later this year. A composting task force, established by the Quincy Climate Action Network, has met monthly since April to study and discuss possible composting options on the sidewalk in the city, largely as a measure of cost reduction for waste disposal The members of the task force, the director of waste management John Sullivan, the vice president of the school committee Emily Lebo and local residents, say they are considering starting composting in Quincy schools before potentially expanding access to the city. "We are still in the process of analyzing what we should do, but many of the cities, such as Cambridge, started in schools before going all over the city, so we would love to become a pilot in schools," said Maggie McKee , resident and member of the working group. "I am very excited about the possibility because I really believe it would make a difference." McKee said the program would probably begin in elementary schools, where organic waste would be separated in coffee shops and collected by a composting company once or twice. weekly. Almost a quarter of solid waste is food waste, which is deposited in landfills, where decomposing food creates the third largest source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Proponents of a composting program across the city say that it not only benefits the environment, but can also save municipalities money. In Cambridge, where officials have been experimenting with compost collection on the sidewalk since 2014, it costs taxpayers $ 100 to throw a ton of garbage, but only $ 65 to throw a ton of food waste. The Climate Action Network says that it is because instead of being wasted, food scraps are sent to the facilities that convert them into fertilizers. The gases created during this process are recaptured and burned to produce electricity, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. In Quincy, it costs to dispose of a ton of garbage in Quincy, Sullivan said. Food and other organic wastes, such as cardboard and paper products, are often wet and heavy, weighing in barrels of garbage, the price of which is eliminated by weight. Removing food waste from normal trash containers would reduce the amount of waste that must be transported. "When we can find a way to get food out of the trash, we will save a package," Sullivan said. Lebo said the task force has been in contact with Black Earth Compost, a Gloucester-based company that handles organic materials for the cities of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Acton and Marblehead, as well as several school districts. He said the company has been working with the work group to determine what composting would be like in Quincy schools, but that the project would have to go out to tender before choosing a contractor. Chris Walker, Chief of Staff of Mayor Thomas Koch, said the task force has not made a presentation about a pilot program in schools, but that cost estimates and more details will be available after the next steps are formally proposed. .

