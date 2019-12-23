Companies weigh the cost of food delivery platforms

Loading...

The launch of Uber Eats into the Australian market three years ago has transformed the restaurant industry, alongside its competitors Deliveroo, MenuLog and the recent arrival DoorDash.

It is an important market. Deloitte valued online food delivery at $ 1.3 billion for 2019 in its Future of Food report commissioned by Uber Eats.

It's a catch-22 – you're doomed with them and doomed without them.

Tim Rosenstrauss, co-owner of Burger Head in Penrith

However, the numbers do not add up for some companies. Art of Gelato Michaelangelo has an estimated annual turnover of less than $ 2 million. At its peak, up to 15% of sales came from Uber Eats.

But Piccolo still decided to remove the pin. Not only was he worried about the impact on his company's reputation and the responsibility of delivery drivers, but he was struggling to take advantage of the platform.

"Particularly in an environment where restaurateurs are so closely watched to pay wages, there is a double standard when people happily jump on Uber Eats and know that the driver and the restaurant are getting high," he says.

Vincent Piccolo, director, Art of Gelato Michaelangelo with his father Martino Piccolo, owner of the company. Credit: James Brickwood

Piccolo is not alone in his concerns. The Restaurant & Catering Association's 2019 Industry Benchmarking Report asked its members for the first time to provide feedback on the impact of food delivery platforms on their businesses.

Of the 656 companies that responded, 53.9% reported that they had experienced an increase in revenue but a decrease in profit.

Among those surveyed, 32.8% indicated that they had experienced an increase in profits and income, while 13.3% reported no change.

However, while Art of Gelati Michelangelo was able to survive without Uber Eats, many food companies in Australia feel trapped in food delivery platforms.

Tim Rosenstrauss, co-owner of Burger Head in Penrith, uses Uber Eats, Deliveroo and MenuLog for the hamburger restaurant.

"It's a catch-22 – you're doomed with them and doomed without them," he says. "The commission they take is the biggest killer."

The commission charged to restaurants by food delivery platforms reaches 38%.

"They advertise that it brings you additional customers, but we had to start paying for the customers we already had," says Rosenstrauss. "This puts pressure on already tight margins, but if we abandon these platforms, these customers turn to their competitors."

Rosenstrauss says that the rise of food delivery platforms has caused a decline in quality, with customers ordering food that was not designed to be delivered.

Timothy Rosenstrauss, co-owner of Burger Head in Penrith, says some food was never intended to be delivered.

"The burgers are starting to get soggy and cold, and the fries are going through the same fate," he says.

However, Rosenstrauss says customers see this as the fault of individual food companies like Burger Head, rather than a problem with Uber Eats.

"We are at the mercy of these entrepreneurs over whom we have no control," he says. “We see drivers with an Uber Eats phone and a Deliveroo phone and they pick up an order, then stay with it and wait for the next order. We are criticized by the client. "

Rosenstrauss says that Burger Head, which generates more than a million dollars a year, is sticking to the platforms at the moment, but is weighing its options.

"We are still successful, but many restaurants are suffering and the entire Australian restaurant industry is in danger," he says.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats declined to say how many companies have signed up for or canceled the food delivery platform.

"We value our relationship with partner restaurants and work closely with them to ensure that their experience with Uber Eats is enriching," said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that more than 24,000 active restaurants are choosing to be on the Uber Eats platform in Australia and New Zealand.

"Building long-term relationships with our partner restaurants is very important to us and we are committed to seeing their businesses succeed," said the spokesperson.

