Companies and labor organizations will organize a forum with aspiring county supervisors – The Reporter

Three of Solano County's supervisory seats are available for elections this year, and those who want to know what the position of all candidates is in the most pressing issues facing the county can do so in the candidate forum on January 9 .

Organized by various business and labor organizations in Solano County, this forum will provide an opportunity for candidates from all careers of the Board of Supervisors to answer questions about how they would handle the county's problems. Candidates running for District 1, which includes the northern part of Vallejo, are incumbent supervisor Erin Hannigan and Vallejo City Councilman Robert McConnell. Candidates for District 2, which includes all of Benicia, the southern part of Vallejo and the Cordelia and Green Valley areas of Fairfield, are Senior Supervisor Monica Brown, the CEO of Potentiate LLC, Rochelle Sherlock, and the founder from BrandGOV K. Patrice Williams. Candidates for District 5, which includes Rio Vista, a part of the eastern part of Vacaville, including the Elmira area, a part of the eastern section of the city of Suisun and the northern part of Fairfield, are the board member Schoolboy from Fairfield-Suisun David Isom and The City Councilor of Vacaville, Mitch Mashburn. Everyone has been invited to participate in this forum.

The forum will be moderated by Steve Huddleston, vice president of public affairs for NorthBay Healthcare and former editor of The Reporter. Partners include the Napa-Solano Construction and Construction Trade Council, the International Sheet Metal Workers Association, the Solano County Agricultural Office, the Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce , the Chamber of Commerce of Vallejo, the Central Labor Council of Napa Solano, the Solano Association of Real Estate Agents, Vacaville Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce, Association of Realtors of North Solano County, Chamber Black of Solano County and American Public Affairs of the Asia Pacific Islands.

The forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. January 9 at Local 104 of Chapa Workers, 4350 Central Place, Fairfield.

The quota is limited, so interested attendees can reserve a place by confirming their attendance at Facebook.com/events/579687629522612. For those who cannot attend, it will be broadcast live on the event's Facebook page.