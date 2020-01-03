Community Meal Brings Festive Spirit to Hemsworth

Loading...

published:

9:48

Friday 03 January 2020

A free Christmas meal helped bring the festive spirit to Hemsworth.

Organizers Janet Askham, Joanne Hampton and Gemma Kirkham invited more than 70 people to lunch on December 23, many of whom would have spent Christmas alone without the support of their community.

Spirits: Over 70 people attended the event at the Hemsworth Community Center.

Janet said: "Everything went so well, we were delighted with the way it went. It couldn't have gotten better.

"Everyone seemed to love him, the helpers and all of our guests. We couldn't have done it without the help of so many amazing people. "

In addition to the meal, guests were treated to performances by local singers and gift bags from the charitable group Joanne’s Little Bags of Kindness, which provide treats and essentials to those in the hospital.

Janet also thanked businesses and local businesses that supported the meal, including Jason Begg of Kinsley Greyhound Stadium, who prepared and cooked the meal, as well as businesses such as Tingeys Taxis, Premier Meat, Wetherspoons and Shelton's Bakery for their donations.