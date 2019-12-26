Loading...

Community calendar for the week of December 27, 2019.

Dangus Kong with Chloe Collective, That Can Wait, Blue Filth and Acid Hologram, December 27, 6 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $ 10, for all ages (kilbycourt.com)

"The Great Gig: A Pink Floyd Tribute," December 27, 8 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $ 15, for adults 21 and older (depotslc.com)

Mokie, December 27, 8 p.m., The State Room, 638 S. State, $ 25, for adults 21 and older (801-596-3560 or thestateroompresents.com)

Giraffula with Sleepy Passenger and Static Replica, December 27, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, free, for adults 21 years and older (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Roccsteady Music, December 28, 6:15 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $ 12- $ 15, for all ages (kilbycourt.com)

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, December 28, 7 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $ 10, for adults 21 and older (depotslc.com)

"Love, Broadway: a concert with Dallyn Vail Bayles and Elisabeth Evans", December 28, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $ 15 in advance, $ 25 at the door (eventbrite.com)

Say good night 2019!, December 29, 6 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $ 10- $ 12, for all ages (kilbycourt.com)

Eight01 & # 39; s Finest with Kali, Lobo and Elan Blase, December 30, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $ 7, for all ages (kilbycourt.com)

Angel Magic with Bobo and Marina Marqueza, December 29, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, free, for adults 21 and older (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Escape Reality with Miz Cracker and Shea Coulee, December 31, 8 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $ 30- $ 60, for adults 21 and older (depotslc.com)

Kitchen Dwellers New Year's Eve Party with The Drunken Hearts, December 31, 9 pm, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake, $ 30- $ 50, for adults 21 and older (thestateroompresents.com/ the- community room)

New Year's Eve 2019 with Flash & Flare and Matty Mo, December 31, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $ 7- $ 100, for adults 21 and older (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Maxwell Hughes, January 2, 7 p.m., Kilby Court, 741 S. Kilby Court, $ 7, for all ages (kilbycourt.com)

Cracker and Camper Beethoven with Buffalo Jones, January 2, 8 pm, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, South Salt Lake, $ 27- $ 50, for adults 21 and older (thestateroompresents.com/the-commonwealth -room)

Gamma World with 90s TV and Idi Et Amin, January 2, 8 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, free, for adults over 21 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Wonder Academy Magic Workshop, December 27, 1-3 pm, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $ 20, reservations required, for students 7 years and older (844-966-2442 or wonder.academy)

Kwanzaa Celebration, December 28, 11 am to 6 pm, Discovery Gateway Children & # 39; s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $ 12.50 for general, $ 10 for seniors and Sunday admission, free for members and children under 1 year (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Wine tasting, December 29, 1: 30-3 pm, Veneto Ristorante Italiano, 370 E. 900 South, Sugar House, $ 65 per person, reservation required (801-359-0708 or venetoslc.com/special-events )

New Year's Eve Celebration of the Natural History Museum of Utah, December 31, 10 am-1 pm, Rio Tinto Center, 301 Wakara Way, $ 14.95 for adults, $ 12.95 for seniors and young people 13 to 24 years old, $ 9.95 for children from 3 to 3 years old 12, free for children under 3 years old and students of the U., faculty and staff with identification (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Midday eve celebration at the Loveland Living Planet aquarium

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Noon New Year's Eve, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Inclusive sensory celebration, 9 a.m., $ 19.95 for adults, $ 16.95 for students, military and seniors, $ 14.95 for children ages 3 to 12, free for children under 2 years old (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Noon New Year's Eve, December 31, 12-2 pm, Discovery Gateway Children & # 39; s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $ 12.50 for general, $ 10 for seniors and Sunday admission, free for members and children under 1 year old (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

New Year's Eve celebration in the Temple Square, from December 31 to January 31. 1, 5 p.m.-midnight, various places in Temple Square, free (churchofjesuschrist.org)

New Year's Eve Service, December 31, 6-7: 30 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 239 S. Main, Springville, free (gbcutah.org)

Last hurray, from December 31 to January. 1, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Gateway, 400 W. 200 South, free (shopthegateway.com)

“Festival of the Seas”, until December 31, from 10 am to 6 pm, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $ 19.95 for adults, $ 16.95 for students, military and seniors, $ 14.95 for children from 3 to 3 years. 12, free for children under 2 years (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

"Lights On", until December 31, dusk, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (facebook.com/shopthegateway)

Luminaire, until January 4, 2020, dates and times vary, Thanksgiving Point, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $ 13- $ 20 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"The Robot Zoo", until January 5, 2020, dates and times vary, Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, $ 6 (swanerecocenter.org)

Rio Grande winter market, Saturdays, until April 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m., except December 28 and January 4, 2020, free admission (slcfarmersmarket.org)

"Nature All Around Us", until May 25, 2020, schedules vary, Utah Natural History Museum, 301 Wakara Way, $ 14.95 for general, $ 12.95 for seniors and youth ages 13-24, $ 9.95 for children aged 3-12, free for students and U. staff with identification, buy online and save $ 2 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

OPENING OF PRODUCTIONS

"Nunsense", from December 31 to February 6. 8, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace, $ 15- $ 17 for adults, $ 14- $ 16 for military, students and seniors, $ 10- $ 12 for children 12 years old or younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

CONTINUOUS PRODUCTIONS

"A Christmas Carol", until December 28, dates and times vary, Brigham & # 39; s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $ 23 for adults, $ 21 for seniors, $ 17 for children 5 to 17 years old and students with identification, children under 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Savior of the world", until December 28, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $ 10 (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/events)

"Pete the Cat", until December 30, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $ 27 for adults, $ 17 for children (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

"Holiday Inn", until December 31, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theater, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $ 19.75- $ 30 for adults, $ 17.75- $ 27 for seniors and students (801- 298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"It's a wonderful life," until December 31, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theater, 272 S. Main, $ 16 for adults, $ 12 for students, seniors and military, $ 10 for children 2 at 12 years (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"A Christmas Carol – Part 2", until January 4, 2020, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State St., Murray, $ 26.95- $ 30.95 for adults, $ 15.95- $ 18.95 for children 11 years old or younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", until January 11, 2020, dates and times vary, Utah Children's Theater, 3605 S. State, $ 22, recommended for children 4 years and older (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

"Seussical", until January 18, 2020, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $ 44- $ 52 for adults, $ 22- $ 26 for youth ages 5 to 17 years (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

Oscar Documentary Shortlist Spotlight 2020, from December 27 to January 1. 10, dates and times vary, Broadway Center Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $ 7.50- $ 9.50 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Traveling While Black", until December 31, dates and times vary, Broadway Center Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Fused Glass Winter Scene Series with Cathy Cartwright, December 28, 10 a.m., Art Box, 455 25th St., Ogden, $ 75 for both days (facebook.com/events)

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, winter exhibition with art by Brad Overton and Carol O'Malia, opening reception on December 28, 5: 30-7: 30 p.m.; on display until January 21, 2020 (435-649-7855)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, solo exhibition with art by Leslie Duke, opening reception on December 27, 6-9 p.m. (435-649-8160)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, Individual exhibition with art by Santiago Michalek, opening reception on December 27, 6-9 p.m. (435-649-8160)

CONTINUOUS EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, "Found", by various artists, until January 11, 2020 (801-363-4088)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, "Traditional textiles: ties that bind", by various artists, until January 2020 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, "Sisters for Suffrage: How Utah Women Won the Vote", until January 2021 (801-240-3310 or templesquare.com/events/utahs-suffrage-history)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, Holiday Show with art by Kathleen Peterson, Ken Baxter, Sophie Soprano and Cassandria Parsons, until December 31 (801-533-8245)

The Leonardo, 209 E. 400 South, "Pompeii: The Exhibition", until May 3, 2020 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Modern West Fine Art, 412 S. 700 West, "Modern West Holidays", until December 31 (801-355-3383)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, "Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior," organized by International Arts & Artists of Washington, DC, and "Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams," the trees of the diversity exhibited by local artists, on display until January 4, 2020 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Abstraction is only one word, but I use it”, by various artists, until January 4, 2020; art by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, until January 11, 2020; "Never a Hour for Thought" by Kelsey Harrison, "Knew / New" by Rachel Henriksen, and "A Farewell to Images" by Justin Watson until January 18, 2020 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, "De / Marcation: A Survey of Contemporary Photography in Utah", by various artists, until January 12, 2020; and art by Thomas Moran, Georgia O'Keeffe, Alma Thomas and Diego Rivera, on display until October 4, 2020 (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu/temporary)

CONTINUOUS EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Art Around the Corner Foundation, various places in St. George, exhibition of outdoor sculptures, by various artists; on display until early 2020 (artaroundthecorner.org)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, "Rend the Heavens: Intersections of the Human and Divine", until January 2021; and "Becoming America", until the summer of 2021 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Among the Trees,” by Bridgette Meinhold, until December 31 (435-649-3001)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City, exhibitions "A Transformed World: The Transcontinental Railroad and Utah" and "Compendium", until December 28; and "In Leviathan: Elegy for Ice", by Pete Froslie, until April 24, 2020 (435-586-7700)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, "SELF: Identity Explorations", on display until May 16, 2020; and "Round Up: Icons of the American West", by various artists, until June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will organize a special four-course New Year's Eve dinner on December 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. The cost is $ 60 and does not include drinks, taxes or tips. The menu includes: a fun stuffed egg bouche; First course options of roasted carrot or beet soup, main course selections of macaroni lobster cheese, tenderloin with green pepper crust, roasted game chicken or artichoke stuffed with eggplant; and an intermezzo of verjus sorbet. For dessert, diners can choose between cherry pudding, berries, pistachio or chocolate mousse cake. Wine pairings will be offered next to the table. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-433-3380 or visiting www.caffeniche.com.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will offer a special four-course fixed price menu for New Year's Eve from 5-9 p.m. December 31st. The cost is $ 55 and does not include alcoholic beverages, taxes or tips. The menu includes initial options of tartare from there or heirloom tomato bruschetta; Main course options of arugula and walnut salad with goat cheese or a silky shrimp soup; and basil pesto risotto entrees with tiger prawns, angus rib, Marsala chicken and pomodoro spring strozzapretti. Dessert options are espresso chai cheese cake, fresh fruit parfait or Tres Leches cake with strawberries. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 801-322-0404 or visiting www.OasisCafeSLC.com.

Stanza Italian Bistro and Wine Bar is one of several restaurants in Salt Lake City that offers special menus on December 31 to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Karen Boe

Stanza Italian Bistro and Wine Bar, 454 E. 300 South, will serve a special four-course dinner on New Year's Eve on December 31. Dinner will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. The cost is $ 65 per person and does not include alcoholic beverages, taxes or tips. Stanza's New Year's Eve menu includes first course options of: imperial crab and shrimp or Lucy Glo apple tower; offers of second course of stuffed rigatoni or butternut squash and arugula tortellini; Main course selections of Rossini tournedos or scallops or lamb ribs. Desserts include cheesecake options with ruby ​​chocolate, tiramisu or pistachio cream cannoli. The staff will guide diners through combinations of wines and cocktails for each dish. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 801-746-4441 or visiting www.stanzaslc.com.

Pioneer Theater Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for "Something Rotten!" Friday, January 10, 2020. Auditions for members of the Actors & # 39; Equity Association will be from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by general auditions until 5 p.m. Auditors can register in room 325 of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theater from January 3, 2020. Auditionists should be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song in the style of production; A companion will be provided. A head shot and a resume are recommended. Callbacks will be by invitation only on Saturday, January 11, 2020. For more information, visit the audition information found on pioneertheatre.org.

Note: This list does not include everything, and events and prices are subject to change. To send a list of events, send an email to [email protected]